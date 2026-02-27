As Indian mobility shifts towards electrification, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have unveiled a technological breakthrough that could redefine the efficiency and lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

In an exclusive shared with FE, the team said it has developed a first-of-its-kind predictive control framework for off-board EV chargers. “This will address the triple threat facing the EV industry: slow charging speeds, battery degradation, and the huge strain that large-scale charging puts on the national power grid,” they said.

A global first in power control

The research, published in journals ‘IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics’ and ‘IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics’, is the first study globally to develop comprehensive predictive control strategies for the entire off-board charging system.

The two papers were coauthored by PhD research scholar Durga Prasad Pilli, and assistant professor Deepak Ronanki from the Department of Engineering Design at IIT Madras, alongside international researchers from global institutes.

Ronanki said that for the average EV owner, the most significant benefits are felt under the hood. “Our innovation directly addresses one of the biggest concerns for EV users – battery health,” Ronanki said.

“The predictive strategy ensures a much smoother flow of electricity. By minimising fluctuations in current and voltage, the system reduces internal stress and heat within the battery cells. This leads to longer battery life, enhanced safety, and lower long-term maintenance costs – factors that are critical for the adoption of electric cars, buses, and commercial fleets.”

Safeguarding the grid

Beyond the vehicle, the technology acts as a shield for urban infrastructure. As thousands of EVs plug in simultaneously, they can create ‘noise’ and instability in the electrical grid. The IIT Madras framework ensures high power quality, allowing chargers to draw electricity without disrupting the local network or violating international standards. “As India scales its EV charging ecosystem, this grid-compatible approach could help utilities maintain a stable power supply even with rising loads,” Ronanki added.

From the lab to the road

The authors said the research has moved past theoretical modelling, and the team has validated their methods using lab prototypes and real-time controllers, proving the technology is ready for real-world deployment.

The implications for India’s highway charging corridors and urban hubs are immense. By reducing operating costs for station operators and improving energy utilisation, this home-grown tech provides a scalable blueprint for the country’s decarbonisation goals.