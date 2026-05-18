Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), India’s largest city gas retailer, on Monday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 277.08 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, impacted by higher input gas costs and supply-side pressures linked to West Asia disruptions.

Despite the profit dip, the company posted a 6 per cent rise in quarterly sales volume to 9.69 million standard cubic metres per day, driven by growth across both segments.

CNG volumes increased 5 per cent, and piped natural gas (PNG) volumes rose 6 per cent over the corresponding period last year, the company said in a statement.

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Its revenue from operations for the quarter grew 6 per cent to Rs 4,571.49 crore compared to Rs 4,322.71 crore a year earlier.

“Due to the impact of the West Asia crisis in the month of March 2026, the net profit after tax for the quarter ending March 2026 is Rs 277.08 crore as compared to Rs 349.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year,” it said.

For FY26 (April 2025 to March 2026 fiscal), IGL reported an 8 per cent increase in gross turnover to Rs 17,785.36 crore, supported by a 4 per cent rise in overall sales volume to 9.39 mmscmd. CNG volumes grew 4 per cent, while PNG segments saw stronger traction, with domestic PNG up 9 per cent and industrial and commercial PNG rising 5 per cent.

Annual net profit, however, declined to Rs 1,364.10 crore from Rs 1,467.59 crore in FY25 due to higher input costs in the latter part of the fiscal.

The board recommended a final dividend of 75 per cent, taking the total dividend for FY26 to 237.5 per cent or Rs 4.75 per equity share.

IGL operates an extensive city gas distribution network across Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions, with over 28,000 km of pipelines and more than 1,000 CNG stations serving over 2.1 million vehicles and over three million households.