The government’s approval of cooperative major IFFCO’s liquid and granular variants of nano-NPK nutrients may reduce the usage of chemical fertilisers, lower farming input costs, and boost crop yield, according to a senior official. “Nano fertilisers are a complementary solution that enhances efficiency and sustainability even if they are not an immediate replacement for conventional fertilisers,” an IFFCO official said.

The nano variants of NPK are first of its kind formulations which integrate both foliar and basal application methods and have been approved under the fertiliser control order (FCO). The approval comes amid fears that domestic production of urea and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) may be impacted by supply disruptions of LNG caused by the West Asia war.

Dual-Application Formulations

The official said that after the FCO approval, liquid and granular variants of nano-NPK, an integrated soil nutrient management system will be progressively established leading to balanced fertilization practice.

According to an official statement, nano-NPK Liquid is designed for foliar nutrition, while its solid version is a novel nano formulation catering to both soil application and root feeding. The government has been giving priority to nano fertilisers with a view to cutting extensive use of highly subsidised conventional fertilizers.

In June 2021, IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. In March, 2023 the fertiliser cooperative major had launched nano-DAP, which aimed at decreasing the country’s import dependence on soil nutrient variety.

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Addressing the Adoption Gap

However, adoption of the liquid versions of nano – urea and DAP has been slow compared to installed manufacturing capacities. Sources said that against annual manufacturing capacity of 289.5 million bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea and DAP, the actual sales have been around 36 to 40 million bottles. “Nano-fertilizers utilisation or knowledge among farmers and the outreach programme by us have remained inadequate,” K J Patel, managing director, IFFO had stated earlier.