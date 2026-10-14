The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc, an entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for Rs 52,878 crore, clearing a key step in the lender’s strategic restructuring.

The government will sell a 30.48% stake, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will divest 30.24%, according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The government and LIC will together retain a 34% holding in the restructured entity, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while announcing the decision. “We need organisations that can meet growth capital for entrepreneurs,” Vaishnaw said.

The share purchase agreement is expected to be signed and executed before the end of 2026, the DIPAM secretary said. Under the agreement, the buyer’s invested capital will remain locked in for three years. IDBI Bank will also retain its existing brand name following the transaction, the secretary added.

LIC will be required to bring down its stake in the bank to 15% within two years, in line with Reserve Bank of India norms.

The winning bid was above the benchmark price of Rs 75.99 per share used to evaluate qualified bids, the DIPAM secretary said at the Cabinet briefing.

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