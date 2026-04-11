ICCPL Group on Friday said it has set a target of achieving a valuation exceeding Rs 400 crore by FY 2027, driven by strong growth across its core PR & Communications business and strategic expansion into hospitality and real estate vertic

ICCPL Group has evolved into a multi-vertical enterprise with a strong presence across Marketing Communications (MarComm), Hospitality, and Real Estate Services.

ICCPL has serviced over 500 clients and delivered more than 4,000 high-impact campaigns, building a reputation for driving measurable brand visibility and strategic communication outcomes.

According to industry experts and merchant bankers, the Group’s diversified business model and strong fundamentals position it to achieve a conservative valuation of over Rs 400 crore by FY27.

ICCPL Group offers fully integrated marketing communication solutions under one roof, combining Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Creative Design services.

Its digital arm, Digicomm Marketing Services, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in North India and is now expanding into emerging markets such as Chandigarh, Goa, and Lucknow, further strengthening ICCPL’s regional footprint.

Beyond marketing communications, ICCPL Group has successfully diversified into the hospitality sector through its brand TWH Hospitality.

The Group currently owns and operates hospitality projects in Goa and Chandigarh (Tricity) and has recently announced a Rs 30 crore investment fund to expand its footprint. The plan includes investing in over eight hospitality projects, primarily focused on the restaurant segment across North India.

Additionally, ICCPL Group has ventured into the luxury real estate services segment through Bayside Corporations (BCS). Since its inception in 2023, BCS has been actively engaged in underwriting and selling luxury villas and premium residential properties in key markets such as Goa, Kasauli, and Shimla, tapping into the growing demand for second homes and lifestyle investments.

With the MarComm division projected to achieve revenues of over Rs 50 crore, and the hospitality and real estate verticals expected to contribute an additional Rs 50–60 crore, ICCPL Group is poised for robust financial growth.

As ICCPL Group continues to scale operations, expand into new geographies, and strengthen its integrated service offerings, it is well on track to emerge as a leading diversified business group with a strong foundation in communications and brand-building excellence.