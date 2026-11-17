IBM spends around USD 3 billion annually in India and plans to invest USD 10 billion globally in quantum computing over the next five years, Chairman and Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said, reported PTI.

At the same time, he warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could displace 10-20 per cent of jobs over the next decade, with the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry likely to face some of the sharpest employment cuts.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) industry is likely to face some of the sharpest employment cuts as AI automates tasks traditionally performed by large workforces, Krishna said. He added that businesses and governments would need to prepare workers for changes in job roles and the nature of work.

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“Whenever these happen, there is some level of displacement. I think we should face up to that,” he said, reported PTI

Krishna said the disruption would take place over a decade rather than happen within a year, giving companies and policymakers time to plan for the transition. He identified BPO as an area of particular concern, although he said the industry would not disappear entirely.

“If I was to tell you the part, I think the area that I would worry about a little is what is called classically the BPO industry. That is probably the place where you’re going to see the biggest impact of AI in reducing the total number of roles. It doesn’t go to zero, but there could be a significant reduction in those roles,” Krishna said.

IBM, however, continues to recruit in India and hired an estimated 5,000-10,000 people in the country over the past year, he said. Its hiring is focused on areas such as chip design, software development, testing, site reliability engineering and AI.

Nearly half of the code written at IBM is already being generated with AI, Krishna said. He expects the technology to change programming roles rather than make programmers redundant.

“Programmers will not be writing code. Programmers will be telling AI what to write,” he said, adding that programmers would increasingly take on the role of system engineers.

AI could add USD 500 billion to India’s GDP

Krishna said AI could contribute around USD 500 billion to India’s gross domestic product by the end of the decade, provided the country accelerates its adoption across businesses and government.

He argued that India should give greater priority to deploying AI in practical applications rather than concentrating too heavily on building large language models.

Citing IBM research, he said more than 90 per cent of Indian enterprises recognise the potential of AI, but over 75 per cent have made limited progress in adopting the technology. The gap is partly due to a lack of data readiness, skills and efforts to redesign business processes, he said.

Krishna said AI would deliver greater benefits when integrated into entire business operations instead of being used for isolated tasks. Companies running multiple AI pilots on different platforms and data systems could struggle to scale those initiatives across their organisations.

“If each of those 100 is doing something on a different stack in a different way, with a different way of organising data, how do you scale it at the end for an enterprise?” he said.

He cited India’s experience with biometric identification and digital payments as examples of its ability to deploy technology at scale. However, he said the country also needed to become a larger supplier to global technology supply chains.

Krishna urged the government to expand existing initiatives in semiconductors and AI adoption before taking up additional technology projects.

“Let’s get some of these bets to scale before we take new ones,” he added.

He said India’s contribution to global semiconductor production remained small and that the country needed to develop a manufacturing ecosystem capable of supplying international markets. He also backed a relatively light-touch approach to AI regulation, saying excessive government intervention could affect innovation. Several potential harms associated with AI, he added, could already be addressed under existing laws.

IBM plans quantum computer in Amaravati by early 2027

Krishna said IBM’s annual investment in India was around USD 3 billion, making the country a significant part of its global operations. A portion of the company’s planned quantum computing investment would also be directed towards India.

“We spend and invest about USD 3 billion a year, which is significant compared to what most other people do,” Krishna said.

IBM has expanded its operations in India through facilities in Kochi, GIFT City, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam. These centres work across AI, government technology, software development and global delivery. India also serves as a development base for products that IBM supplies to international customers, including software, mainframe and data products.

On quantum computing, Krishna said IBM planned to invest around USD 10 billion globally over the next five years. The company is working with the Andhra Pradesh government and private-sector partners, including Tata Consultancy Services, to set up a quantum computer in Amaravati, which is expected to be installed in early 2027.

At least two more public-private partnerships of a similar nature were being discussed, he said, without disclosing the prospective partners.

IBM expects quantum computing to begin generating significant revenues by 2028-29 as customers identify commercial and scientific uses for the technology. These include materials science, financial services, complex optimisation problems and weather modelling.

Krishna also highlighted the work of IBM’s India team with global space agencies on AI models that NASA is using to forecast climate patterns based on data collected over three decades.

Open AI models may account for 80% of tokens by 2030

Discussing the investment flowing into AI infrastructure, Krishna distinguished between companies building physical assets such as data centres and fibre networks and those developing and operating AI models.

While he expects demand for computing infrastructure to remain strong, he questioned whether the large capital commitments made by some foundation-model developers would deliver adequate returns.

He predicted that open models could account for 80 per cent of all AI tokens before the end of the decade. This could put pressure on the pricing power of a small number of large model providers as customers gain access to cheaper alternatives.

“If there’s an alternative which is much cheaper, then you’re capped on your price taking. That, I think, is the dilemma that is upon us,” he said.

Krishna also called on technology companies to engage more closely with local communities before setting up data centres. Companies should explain the projects’ electricity requirements, tax concessions and economic benefits, including job creation and improvements to local infrastructure, he said.

On the possibility of a correction in the stock market due to concerns around AI investments, Krishna said a decline of around 20 per cent was possible, but he did not expect a much steeper fall. He said technology spending was likely to account for a growing share of corporate revenues over the long term.

Businesses must adapt as technology changes

Krishna cautioned companies against relying too heavily on existing products and business models as technology evolves. Citing Nokia and Kodak, he said businesses could lose their competitive position even when demand for their products remained, particularly when those products became commoditised and profit margins declined.

“You’ve got to be able to move your innovation and your business model to where there is more margin possible. And that’s only possible in new areas than old areas,” he said.

On immigration, Krishna said restrictions on the movement of skilled workers across borders were becoming more common in the US, Europe and parts of Asia. IBM would increasingly focus on hiring skilled professionals in the countries where they live rather than moving employees internationally through company-sponsored visas, he said.

He did not expect major restrictions on technology exports from the US to India, apart from existing controls on defence-related technologies.

Krishna also called for educational institutions to place greater emphasis on critical thinking as AI changes the skills required in the workplace. While engineering and technical knowledge would remain important for specialised technology roles, he said humanities education could help students develop analytical reasoning and assess different perspectives.

“The people who will do the best in the vast majority of companies are those who are the best critical thinkers,” he said.