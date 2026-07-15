The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has called for stronger policy support, improved connectivity and sustained international marketing to increase tourism’s contribution to India’s GDP to 10% from around 5%.

The demand was raised at the 41st IATO Annual Convention in Visakhapatnam, which brought together more than 1,000 representatives from the tourism, hospitality and travel sectors. The convention is being held under the theme “India: The World’s Next Tourism Opportunity”.

IATO President Ravi Gosain said the tourism sector could play a larger role in economic growth and employment, but would require greater coordination between the government and industry.

“India has reached a point where tourism can no longer be viewed only as a service sector; it must be treated as a strategic economic opportunity. We have the destinations, culture, heritage, hospitality and experiences to compete globally, but the next leap will require sustained international marketing, seamless connectivity, skilled manpower and a visitor journey that is simple from visa application to the last mile. Our objective is to work with the government and states to convert India’s enormous tourism potential into measurable economic growth and jobs,” Gosain said.

The association has also sought Strategic Export Sector status for tourism, citing its potential to generate foreign exchange, create employment and support MSMEs. IATO said India needs a sustained global marketing strategy to strengthen the Incredible India brand and improve its position in key overseas markets.

The association has launched the Namaste India Roadshow in Europe and plans further international promotional activities after WTM in November.

Aviation connectivity emerged as another key focus at the convention. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said the number of airports in India has increased from 74 in 2014 to 166 currently. The extended UDAN programme envisages an investment of ₹28,840 crore for developing 100 additional airports over the next decade.

Naidu said improved air connectivity would expand the tourism footprint while creating economic opportunities for local communities, including guides, farmers and artisans.

IATO is also focusing on technology and sustainable tourism. The association said it has trained more than 600 tour operators in technology and artificial intelligence and is launching a Responsible Tourism Mission with a policy framework and Standard Operating Procedures.

The convention also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s tourism potential, with IATO proposing a joint working mechanism with the state government to develop tourism circuits and marketable experiences.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, called for greater cooperation between the government and industry to support the growth of inbound tourism.

The discussions at the convention centred on aviation, infrastructure, technology, sustainability and international marketing as key factors that could influence the next phase of India’s tourism growth.