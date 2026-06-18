After helping build BigBasket into India’s largest online grocery platform and steering it through the rise of quick commerce, Hari Menon is stepping away from day-to-day operations. In an interview with S Shanthi, the co-founder reflects on the company’s journey, the quick commerce boom, his role after stepping down as CEO and what comes next. Excerpts:

Q. When you started BigBasket in 2011, did you imagine it would become a multi-billion-dollar business?

A. Grocery is a business that only works at scale. From day one, we knew we had to build a very large company. Whether it would become a multi-billion-dollar business was impossible to predict, but we always believed it could become a billion-dollar company. We got there much faster than we expected.

ALSO READ Newspoint: The execution specialist

Q. What was the defining milestone in BigBasket’s journey?

A. The turning point came when we got the fundamentals right. We focused on four metrics: fill rates, on-time delivery, in-stock availability and freshness. By 2014, we had achieved our targets across all four. Fresh was the biggest challenge because we decided to build that capability from day one. Today, 93% of our fruits and vegetables come directly from farmers. We built a network of 40,000 farmers and over 100 collection centres. Once customers started trusting us on fresh produce, the business really took off.

ALSO READ CPPIB ties up with CtrlS for data centes ; to invest Rs 7K crore

Q. You have said BigBasket underestimated quick commerce. What did you learn from that?

A. Quick commerce has become a habit. There is no going back. The challenge now is profitability. Average order values have fallen while delivery expectations have become much more demanding. The business will continue to grow, but companies that chase market share at any cost will find it difficult to make money.

Q. What would be your advice to Amit Nanda and the new leadership team?

A. The fundamentals don’t change. Customer trust remains the most important thing. Private labels are a big strength for us and contribute roughly 30% of revenue. We have built strong capabilities in sourcing, supply chain and fresh products. The focus should be on scaling sustainably while preserving those strengths.

Q. What should BigBasket’s priorities be over the next few years?

A. The most important objective is profitability. Scale is critical, but profitable growth is even more important. If we can sustain healthy growth while improving economics, we will be in a very strong position.

Q. What role will you play going forward?

A. BigBasket is my baby. I am only stepping away from day-to-day operations. Amit will run the company, but I will spend the next few months working closely with him and mentoring the leadership team. After that, I will continue to support the company from the board. I’ll stay involved for as long as needed.

Q. What are your plans beyond BigBasket?

A. Once Amit settles into the role, I want to spend time building something in the music space. I already have a studio and I’m exploring ideas around that. It’s still early, so I’ll talk more about it when I have greater clarity.

Q. What was the toughest challenge in building BigBasket?

A. There wasn’t just one challenge. Grocery is an extremely complex business. Fresh products, cold chains, manpower, sourcing and maintaining order values all require constant attention. We have spent years improving and innovating in each of these areas.

Q. Will quick commerce move beyond metros?

A. It already has some presence in Tier-2 cities, but it remains largely a Tier-1 phenomenon. The challenge is density. It takes time to build enough orders in smaller markets to make the economics work.

Q. Any regrets?

A. No regrets at all. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey.