For decades, the multinational playbook in India has had one unwritten rule: the parent owns, the parent runs. It holds a controlling stake, appoints the top executives, decides where the capital goes and controls the technology. Local managers execute.

Whirlpool India is now testing a different rule. The US-based Whirlpool Corporation has cut its holding in the listed Indian subsidiary to around 40%, given local management the authority to run the business, and asked key executives — including the managing director and chief financial officer — to put their own money in by holding stakes in the company.

The message from Michigan to Mumbai is simple: I am the owner, you run the company. That may sound like a small shift. In the world of MNC subsidiaries, it is close to unprecedented.

ALSO READ Large investment treaties may include qualified MFN rule

The context is unforgiving. Whirlpool India’s market capitalisation has fallen nearly 60% in two years — from Rs 26,090 crore to Rs 10,314 crore — as LG, Samsung, Voltas and Haier have squeezed it in a brutally competitive appliances market. The conventional responses would have been either to double down and send in a new team from headquarters, or to sell out and leave.

Whirlpool has done neither. “The arrangement is unusual because Whirlpool Corp. has not completely walked away,” says Harish HV, founder of Bengaluru-based management consultancy ECube Investments. “It retains its economic interest, voting rights and ownership of the Whirlpool brand through long-term licensing contracts. At the same time, it is signalling to the broader market that it is giving the necessary autonomy to the Indian management to grow the business.”

G Chokkalingam, founder of Mumbai-based Equinomics Research, puts it more sharply. The parent remains the largest shareholder, he says, “but it is increasingly presenting itself as a financial investor and long-term well-wisher rather than a hands-on operator, something which is not common.”

Each piece of the model exists somewhere. ITC has run with considerable independence for years even though British American Tobacco remains its largest shareholder at 22.9% — though BAT lost its special veto rights once it slipped below 25%. Professionally managed Tata and Mahindra companies give CEOs wide operating latitude and tie them to shareholders through stock. Timken India’s promoter has quietly sold down to 51%, widening the public float. And global MNCs routinely use management equity and decentralised subsidiaries abroad.

ALSO READ Industry seeks overhaul of quality control regime as Govt signals policy shift

What nobody has quite done is stack all of it together: a sizeable residual stake for the parent, ownership for the local managers, long-term brand and technology contracts, and an explicit, declared arm’s-length stance on daily operations. Timken, experts note, is a promoter-dilution story. Whirlpool is deliberately pairing dilution with autonomy — and with skin in the game for the people doing the running.

That last part is the management lesson. Managers who own shares think differently about cost, capital and risk than managers who draw a salary and await instructions from headquarters. Whirlpool is betting that incentive, not oversight, will fix the business.

Strategic Oversight vs. Exit

A 40% shareholder is however not a passive one. The parent retains enough votes to intervene on any matter it considers important, and to act if management does not deliver. What has changed is less the fact of control than the manner of it — from active supervision to strategic distance.

Chokkalingam offers the sceptic’s reading: a business performing this poorly may simply have become one the parent no longer wished to fund. Plans to halve the 40% stake are on hold for now, he says, but the current arrangement lets Whirlpool Corp. reduce exposure gradually while leaving the turnaround to the locals.

Either way, the experiment matters beyond Whirlpool. If the Indian management can revive growth and returns, other multinationals sitting on underperforming Indian subsidiaries will have a new option between doubling down and selling out: keep the economic interest, keep the brand, monetise part of the holding — and let owner-managers run the company.