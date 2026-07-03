Former PepsiCo Chairperson and CEO Indra Nooyi has ignited a discussion on meritocracy, democracy and governance after sharing her views on India, China and the United States during a conversation with former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Drawing from her own journey from Chennai to leading one of America’s biggest companies, Nooyi spoke about the opportunities she found in the US, India’s unique character and China’s transformation into a global power.

‘India is impossible if you like order’

While comparing India and China, Nooyi said the two countries offer completely different experiences. She said China is easier for visitors because it is relatively homogeneous and more orderly. India, on the other hand, is far more complex and unpredictable.

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“India is a chaotic country. The beauty of India lies in its chaos. Absolute chaos,” Nooyi said.

She added that India’s disorder is part of its identity and becomes addictive for those who understand the country. “If you are familiar with India, and you’ve travelled in India before, and you like that chaos all around you, you go back. It’s like a drug. You get addicted to it.”

At the same time, she admitted that India is not for everyone. “India is going to be impossible if you like clean, orderly living.”

Ex-Pepsi CEO Indira Nooyi on India and China:



China is relatively homogenous. It's easier to spend time in China than India as a visitor. India is going to be impossible if you like clean, orderly living. The beauty of India is in its chaos. If you like chaos, you go back. pic.twitter.com/uSRCeQOr0Y — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 2, 2026

Why India and China have taken different paths

Nooyi said India’s visible chaos is partly the result of its democratic system. “When everybody has a vote and everybody has a say, progress is slow. But I’m glad it is that way,” she said.

She contrasted this with China, saying the country’s rise was driven by a centralised system. “I respect the Chinese system for pulling China out of the dark ages. It became a world power because they did it centrally. India is still struggling to be a world power because democracy rules and progress is slow. But I am glad it is a democracy.”

She also described India’s judicial system, saying almost every reasonably sized town has a courthouse, giving citizens a place to seek justice. In China, she said, “The government is your rule maker and your decider.”

‘I could never have become CEO in India’

Another part of the interview that went viral was Nooyi’s praise for the United States and the way she described its merit-based system. She said she often tells her daughters how fortunate they are to have been born in America.

“I say this to my daughters all the time. I say to them, ‘You have no idea how lucky you are to be born in the greatest country in the world,’ and they look at me and say, ‘Tell us how it’s the greatest.'”

Nooyi argued that while many important technologies may have been invented elsewhere, they are successfully commercialised in the United States. “Technology developed doesn’t make any difference. It’s when you commercialise it and make a difference in the world is where the rubber hits the road.”

"I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India..It's because the system here in America is a meritocratic system," says ex-Pepsi CEO Indira Nooyi pic.twitter.com/nOVN71lMry — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 2, 2026

Looking back to her own career, Nooyi said America gave the opportunities that she believes would not have been available elsewhere.

“This is where an immigrant could come in with nothing in her pocket and become the CEO of an iconic American red, white, and blue company. It can’t happen in any other country in the world.”

“I would never have been CEO in any other country in the world, including in India.” She credited the American system for rewarding talent over identity.

“It’s because the system is meritocratic. Mentors don’t care whether you’re male, female, ethnicity, gender, they don’t care, they just want the best brains to rise to the top.” She said preserving that spirit of opportunity is something future generations should value.

Comments divide the internet

Nooyi’s remarks quickly went viral, with social media users sharply divided. Many people agreed with her assessment, saying India should be more open to criticism.

“Very first thing we Indians should start doing is taking constructive criticism. What she said is all true,” one user wrote. Another said America continues to attract talented people because it rewards hard work and innovation. “If you have a hardcore work ethic, and you build something useful, you have a good shot of winning the long game.”

One user questioned how the United States could be described as more progressive for women when it has never elected a female president. Another wrote, “As somebody who loves the chaos and diversity of India, I refuse to believe that is what makes it unlivable. It is the pollution, cruelty on the streets and trash everywhere that makes it difficult.”

Some argued that India’s diversity makes comparisons with China unfair. “Homogeneous, that’s the keyword. We cannot be homogeneous. Despite all that, we have managed to work together beautifully,” one comment read.

Who is Indra Nooyi?

Born and raised in Chennai, Indra Nooyi moved to the United States to study at the Yale School of Management. She led PepsiCo as its CEO for 12 years before stepping down in 2018.

Now serving on the board of Amazon and widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential business leaders, Nooyi has long spoken about leadership, governance and economic growth.