The Indian wealth landscape is no longer just about survival; it’s about high-octane growth and global footprints. According to the recently updated and published Hurun Global Rich List 2026, India has solidified its position as the third biggest destination for billionaires in the world.

A growing global wealth powerhouse, India is now home to 308 billionaires. While the cumulative wealth of the nation’s wealthiest has risen by 10% to reach INR 112.6 Lakh Crore, the hierarchy at the very top reveals a fascinating story of legacy family businesses, start-up resilience, massive gains, and a few notable stumbles.

At the pinnacle, Mukesh Ambani continues his uninterrupted reign as India’s (and Asia’s) richest individual, while the vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla has emerged as the year’s biggest wealth creator in absolute terms.

India’s billionaire class is getting older (average age 67) but also more globally ambitious. Here is the breakdown of the fortunes shaping the Indian economy.

1. Mukesh Ambani & family (INR 9.8 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Reliance Industries | City: Mumbai

Retaining the title of “Richest Person in Asia,” Ambani saw a 9% wealth increase. His empire’s pivot toward the “Intelligence Economy”—spearheaded by 5G rollouts and retail expansion—has kept his pole position secure as he prepares for a potential succession era.

2. Gautam Adani & family (INR 7.5 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Adani Group | City: Ahmedabad

The recent fiscal year marked a tough stretch for the ports-to-power tycoon. Adani’s fortune recently took a big tumble and recorded a decline of 14% following global regulatory scrutiny and market corrections.

Despite concerns regarding regulatory scrutiny, Adani’s infrastructure-heavy portfolio remains a critical pillar of the commercial group’s India based logistical growth.

3. Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family (INR 3.2 Lakh Cr)

Sector: HCL Technologies | City: New Delhi

As the only woman in Hurun’s list of top 10 richest Indians in 2026, Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s HCL Technologies represents a big figment of India’s IT prowess. Despite a 10% decline in wealth due to the AI-induced disruption of legacy SaaS models, HCL remains a global services giant.

4. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & family (INR 3.0 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Serum Institute of India | City: Pune

Occupying the fourth spot in the table, Cyrus S. Poonawalla & family’s Serum Institute of India represents the year’s biggest gainer in India in terms of absolute wealth creation adding nearly Rs 0.91 Lakh Cr to their fortune. With a 44% surge, Poonawalla’s “vaccine flag” is now firmly planted on European soil via the Bilthoven Biologicals facility in the Netherlands.

5. Kumar Mangalam Birla & family (INR 2.5 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Aditya Birla Group | City: Mumbai

Climbing to the 5th spot, the Birla family recorded a 22% wealth increase. The gain was driven by strong demand in industrial products and the successful consolidation of Kumar Mangalam Birla’s paints and decorative businesses.

6. Dilip Shanghvi & family (INR 2.3 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | City: Mumbai

Despite a 10% dip in wealth, Shanghvi remains the face of India’s healthcare billionaires. Sun Pharma continues to dominate the specialty generics market, though global pricing pressures have impacted valuations.

7. Azim Premji & family (INR 2.3 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Wipro | City: Bengaluru

The veteran of the Indian IT sector saw a marginal 1% gain. Premji’s wealth remains a benchmark for the Bengaluru tech ecosystem. As per the report, Wipro, like its peers, is navigating the complex transition into AI-first service architectures.

8. Niraj Bajaj & family (INR 2.2 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Bajaj Auto | City: Mumbai

A standout performer with a 26% wealth increase. The Bajaj fortune benefited from India’s “Automobile Boom,” specifically the explosion in the EV two-wheeler market and robust export demand for industrial auto components.

9. Ashok P. Hinduja & family (INR 2.2 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Hinduja Group | City: Mumbai

A new entrant to the Top 10, the Hinduja family’s diversified interests in banking (IndusInd), lubricants, and media have seen strong domestic tailwinds, reflecting the steady momentum of the Indian middle class.

10. Radhakishan Damani & family (INR 1.5 Lakh Cr)

Sector: Avenue Supermarts | City: Mumbai

The family behind Avenue Supermarts saw a 6% growth. As the organized retail sector penetrates deeper into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Damani’s “D-Mart” model remains the gold standard for profitable brick-and-mortar scale.

India-based statistics

Notably as per the report, India’s billionaire story is bigger than the 308 names on Indian soil. “Over 80% of this year’s India billionaires were not on the list ten years ago, showing how India’s wealth creation has changed completely,” the report stated.

“Add roughly 50 India billionaires living predominantly in the USA and the UAE, and the total number of India billionaires is just shy of 360, with combined wealth of US$1.5 trillion,” the report’s authors added, suggesting the rise in wealth of the Indian diaspora.

The industries driving that wealth have shifted visibly. Automobiles and Auto Components was India’s standout performer, with 30 billionaires averaging 22% gains, led by Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Auto at $24 billion and the Hero Motocorp-linked Munjal family, each more than doubling.

As per the report, India’s financial services averaged 29% gains, led by Uday Kotak at US$16bn. Food and Beverages also quietly delivered the highest average gains of any sector.

The Haldirams family emerged as India’s most surprising wealth story, with Rajendrakumar Agrawal surging 280% to US$3.8bn and Madhusudhan Agarwal rising 153% to US$4.3bn as India’s snack and quick-service food market exploded.