India’s top 300 family-run businesses added close to Rs 30 lakh crore in value since 2024. That works out to roughly Rs 4,076 crore a day over the past two years.

The numbers come from the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List. According to the report, these businesses combined are now worth over Rs 138 lakh crore.

However, an important thing to note here is that while some families are compounding wealth fast, others are losing ground, as per the report.

Over the past three years, the Jindal family added Rs 3.3 lakh crore through JSW Steel. The Anil Agarwal family was close behind with an addition of Rs 3.03 lakh crore through Vedanta. As per the report, this gain followed the company’s demerger into five separately listed entities. Furthermore, the Kumar Mangalam Birla family added Rs 2.75 lakh crore via Aditya Birla Group.

Set against this, the Nadar family, promoters of HCL Technologies, recorded the steepest three-year decline on the list. According to the report, they lost Rs 1.39 lakh crore in value, which marks a fall of 32%. The Rajiv Singh family of DLF was down 25%, or Rs 51,000 crore, over the same period. Software services and real estate were the two sectors most exposed to declines, the report noted.

Metals, engineering and auto sectors drive wealth creation by family businesses

Metals and mining, construction and engineering, and automobile and auto components accounted for the bulk of the value created among the top families. Besides the Jindal and Agarwal families, the Mahindra family added Rs 1.69 lakh crore over three years. According to the report, the 49% rise was driven largely by Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Ahuja family, which owns garment exporter Shahi Exports, posted the sharpest three-year growth on the List at 352%, with its value now standing at Rs 37,500 crore. The Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family of Garware Hi-Tech Films was close behind at 300%.

25 families on the List have more than doubled in value over the past three years, the report said.

Ambani family remains India’s most valuable family business for third year

The Ambani family stayed the most valuable family business in the country for the third year running. According to the report, its valuation stands at Rs 25.8 lakh crore.

The Kumar Mangalam Birla family is in second place with a valuation of Rs 8.14 lakh crore. The report further noted that the third place is secured by the Jindal family with a valuation of Rs 8.02 lakh crore and the Bajaj family at the fourth place with a valuation of Rs 7.7 lakh crore. Finally, the Mahindra family came in fifth position with a valuation of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

Among first-generation businesses, the Adani family led with a valuation of Rs 19.6 lakh crore. The Sunil Bharti Mittal family of Bharti Airtel came second at Rs 12.1 lakh crore. The Dilip Shanghvi family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was third at Rs 4.55 lakh crore.

Beyond the movement at the top, Hurun Research said the List’s total value had grown 27.5% since the 2024 edition. In the same period, the Nifty 50 fell 1.1%, and the Sensex declined 3.7%.

The outlook

According to the report, the top 300 together added close to Rs 30 lakh crore since 2024, easily beating the Nifty 50 and Sensex over the same stretch. Families in metals, engineering and auto, like the Jindals, Agarwals and Mahindras, are riding high, while those tied to software services and real estate, such as the Nadars and the Rajiv Singh family, are watching their fortunes shrink. The Ambanis, meanwhile, continue to sit comfortably at the top, unbothered, for a third year running. It’s a good time to be a family business in India, but only if you happen to be in the right business.