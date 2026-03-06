The global billionaire map is increasingly concentrated in a handful of major economies. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, the world now has a record 4,020 billionaires, up 578 from last year, driven by booming sectors such as artificial intelligence, industrial manufacturing, financial services and energy.

At the country level, China has reclaimed the top spot with 1,110 billionaires overtaking the silicon valley-powered United States. India ranks third on the global chart with 308 billionaires, highlighting the country’s rapidly expanding entrepreneurial wealth base.

Based on the recently released report, the geopolitical map of prosperity and chain of big money is being redrawn by AI, green energy, and the “Going Global” strategies of emerging market giants. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 countries with the most billionaires in the world, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026.

The following countries represent the command centers of global capital, hosting the lions of industry and the architects of the new digital economy.

1 China (1100 billionaires)

China returned to the top of the global billionaire rankings this year after adding 287 new billionaires, the largest increase worldwide. China dominates many aspects of the latest Hurun’s report as it also features 4 out of the top 10 cities with most billionaires as well

The country’s wealth creation was largely driven by industrial products, semiconductors, healthcare and consumer electronics, reflecting Beijing’s push for technological self-sufficiency and global manufacturing dominance.

As per the latest report, China also produced the highest number of self-made woman billionaires in the world. Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing remain key billionaire hubs for the country.

2. United States (1,000 billionaires)

The United States remains the largest generator of billionaire wealth globally, even though it now ranks second in terms of billionaire count.

The country added 130 billionaires this year, fuelled primarily by AI, financial services, cloud computing and digital platforms. The US also dominates the top end of global wealth rankings, with several of the world’s richest individuals coming from technology giants.

3. India (308 billionaires)

Notably, India continues to strengthen its position as the third-largest billionaire hub globally, with 308 billionaires, up by 24 from last year.

As per the recently published report, India – currently the fourth largest economy by nominal GDP – added 57 new entrants, one of the highest additions globally after China and the US. Key sectors driving wealth creation include healthcare, industrial products, consumer goods (foods and beverages), financial services and automobiles. India’s combined billionaire wealth now stands at Rs 112.6 lakh crore.

4. Germany (171 billionaires)

Germany ranks fourth globally with 171 billionaires, adding 30 new entrants this year.

The country’s wealth base is heavily linked to industrial manufacturing, engineering, healthcare and retail. German billionaires often come from long-established family businesses, reflecting the strength of the country’s Mittelstand manufacturing ecosystem.

5. United Kingdom (150 billionaire)

The United Kingdom retained its fifth position with 150 billionaires.

London remains the country’s primary wealth hub and one of the world’s most important financial centres. The UK billionaire ecosystem spans real estate, finance, retail, media and luxury goods, with many entrepreneurs operating global businesses from the city.

6 Switzerland — 114 billionaires

Switzerland ranks sixth globally with 114 billionaires, despite a slight decline in numbers.

The country’s wealth base is largely built around financial services, healthcare and consumer goods. Cities like Geneva and Zurich host many ultra-high-net-worth individuals linked to banking, commodities trading and pharmaceutical industries.

7. Russia — 105 billionaires

Russia recorded 105 billionaires, adding 16 new entrants this year.

Much of the country’s billionaire wealth comes from traditional heavy industries ranging from metals to mining, energy and investments, reflecting Russia’s strong natural resource sector. Moscow continues to dominate as the country’s main billionaire hub.

8. Brazil — 77 billionaires

Brazil ranks eighth globally with 77 billionaires, adding 10 new entrants during the year.

The country’s wealth is largely concentrated in financial services, investments and industrial products. Sao Paulo remains Brazil’s primary financial centre and the home of most of the country’s billionaires.

9. Canada — 75 billionaires

Canada recently moved up to ninth place with 75 billionaires by adding 10 new entrants to their list.

The country’s billionaire wealth spans sectors such as retail, investments and natural resources. Toronto remains the key wealth hub, with many billionaires linked to large retail and investment conglomerates.

10. Italy — 73 billionaires

Italy rounds out the top ten with 73 billionaires, with wealth largely concentrated in consumer goods, luxury brands, food and beverages, and healthcare. Italian billionaire wealth is often tied to globally recognised luxury and fashion brands, alongside family-owned industrial companies.

Asia leads global billionaire growth

The Hurun report shows that Asia remains the fastest-growing region for billionaire wealth, accounting for nearly half of the world’s billionaires.

China, the US and India together form the three largest billionaire ecosystems globally, reflecting the scale of their economies and the rapid rise of technology, manufacturing and financial industries.

Data regarding the big three

Key stats concerning the creation of wealth in ‘The big three’ countries with the highest concentration of billionaires in the world has been posted below: