Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court against Kwick Living India, which owns home-care D2C brand Beco, over an advertising campaign targeting HUL’s Surf Excel and Vim products. The suit alleged commercial disparagement, trademark infringement and passing off.

The Delhi High Court issued notice to Beco on HUL’s application seeking an interim injunction against the campaign.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani did not pass an immediate order restraining the advertisements and directed Kwick Living to respond before the court considers HUL’s interim plea. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 21.

Beco had launched its ‘#WarOnWhatsHidden’ campaign last week through videos, social media posts, influencers and outdoor hoardings comparing its laundry and dishwashing liquids with Surf Excel Matic Liquid and Vim Dishwash Gel.

According to HUL’s submissions, the advertisements claim that two chemicals, Benzisothiazolinone (BIT) and Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS), are present in Surf Excel, while LAS is present in Vim. The campaign says these ingredients can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions.

HUL has alleged that the advertisements portray its products as harmful and encourage consumers to switch to Beco products. It has also objected to the use of its registered taglines, including Vim’s “100 nimbuon ki shakti” and Surf Excel’s “Daag Achhe Hain” in the campaign.