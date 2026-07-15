Vietnam’s ability to attract long-term foreign capital is increasingly becoming a measure of its economic maturity. Experts noted that Japanese investors are maintaining a growing interest in the country’s real estate and urban development sectors.

Vietnam attracted $38.42 billion in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, up 0.5% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI rose 9% to $27.62 billion, the highest level in five years, according to the country’s National Statistics Office. Real estate accounted for $3.67 billion, or 21.2%, of newly registered FDI. Japan was the fourth-largest source of new investment, contributing $1.62 billion.

The trend comes as Vietnam seeks to position itself as a key manufacturing and investment hub in Asia. The World Bank said Vietnam’s economy grew 8% in 2025, supported by exports and investment, although it also flagged risks from global trade uncertainty and the need for structural reforms.

The involvement of Japanese companies in Vietnam’s property sector offers one example of this longer-term investment strategy. In 2020, Mitsubishi Corporation and Nomura Real Estate acquired an 80% stake in the second phase of Vinhomes Grand Park in Ho Chi Minh City. The project, covering 26 hectares and more than 10,000 housing units, had an estimated investment of 100 billion yen. Mitsubishi described Vinhomes as Vietnam’s largest real estate developer with a strong track record in township development.

The project was also designed as more than a residential development, incorporating commercial facilities, schools, healthcare, parks and other urban infrastructure.

For Japanese investors, the appeal of Vietnam’s property market increasingly extends beyond individual housing projects to large-scale urban development and long-term operations. Rising incomes and urbanisation are also creating demand for integrated communities rather than standalone residential projects.

Vinhomes, a subsidiary of Vingroup, has expanded from individual residential projects into large township developments across Vietnam.