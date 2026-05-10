UNIVO Education CFO Lalit Pruthi reveals the ‘low-burn’ strategy that fueled 7x revenue growth and secured a top 4 global ranking in TIME’s 2025 Edtech Rising Stars, in an interview with Vikram Chaudhary.

How does UNIVO’s business model differ from other edtech companies that are currently struggling to break even?

We act as responsible catalysts for mainstreaming quality online degrees in India. This fast-evolving space requires both academic excellence and technological innovation. UNIVO leverages these through a unique, exclusive, and long-term university partnership model. While our partners provide the academic rigour and renowned faculty, we provide the digital infrastructure and end-to-end student support. Unlike firms that ‘burn’ capital to chase scale, we act as a digital enabler, focusing on industry-aligned programmes with partners like TCS iON, HCLTech, and KPMG to ensure our learners are truly job-ready.

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UNIVO employs over 850 people. Why does an edtech startup partnering with universities need such a massive workforce?

We aren’t a typical content provider. Transitioning a full-fledged degree programme into the digital space without compromising integrity is a 360-degree operation. It isn’t just about uploading lectures; it involves aligning courses with global standards, ensuring regulatory compliance, and offering full-spectrum student support. Our 850-plus team covers the entire value chain – from academic advisors and instructional designers to tech experts and student service teams providing real-time mentorship.

What has been the increase in learner count for your partner universities since inception?

Our strategy has resulted in consistent year-over-year growth. We have now surpassed 200,000 students across more than 135 countries. This signifies that students across India and the globe are accessing world-class education specifically tailored to the needs of the future workforce.

Is it difficult to remain profitable in the current edtech climate?

It is certainly challenging given high acquisition costs and shifting industry strategies. We have taken a measured, ‘high-scale, low-burn’ path by focusing on selective partnerships with UGC-accredited institutions. Our growth is driven by strong learner outcomes, which leads to high referrals and better retention, ultimately strengthening our lifetime value (LTV) relative to our customer acquisition cost (CAC).

How much capital has UNIVO raised, and are there plans for more?

In 2022, we secured $76.6 million in Series-A funding, led by the Amity Promoters and AVENU Learning. This capital was used to strengthen our tech infrastructure and expand our offerings. Over the past three years, we have seen 7x revenue growth. Because our growth is now largely self-funded due to our operating efficiencies, we have no immediate plans for additional fundraising.

Does UNIVO’s success signal a shift in investor confidence?

Absolutely. It represents a paradigm shift towards sustainable, outcome-based models. UNIVO was recently ranked 4th globally in TIME World’s Top Ed-tech Rising Stars of 2025. This recognition underscores that investors are now favouring companies that prioritise regulatory compliance and tangible student outcomes over rapid, unchecked expansion.

How are you navigating the regulatory hurdles in the Indian edtech sector?

We view regulations as essential guardrails that protect learner interests and ensure quality. In India, edtech firms cannot offer degree programmes without UGC approval. We fully support the UGC’s recognition of online degrees, as it establishes parity with traditional offline degrees.

How do you integrate technology without compromising educational quality?

We use technology to personalise the journey. Our ecosystem features Prof AMI 3.0, an AI-powered learning assistant that provides 24/7 assistance and real-time doubt resolution. Beyond the classroom, our AI-powered Career Services Platform provides learners access to over 100,000 job opportunities, featuring tools like AI resume builders and simulated job interviews to enhance confidence.