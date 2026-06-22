Nobody talks about display driver chips. They are not the kind of semiconductor that gets a TED Talk or a magazine cover. They do just one thing: they tell pixels when and how to light up. And then they disappear behind the glass. That anonymity suited Wu Biing-seng and Jordan Wu just fine.

Over two decades ago, the brothers founded Himax Technologies around exactly this kind of unglamorous, infrastructure-layer semiconductor. Just a chip that sits inside dashboards, smartwatches and in-vehicle displays, making screens work.

It turns out that is a very good business to be in. Himax’s shares have surged in 2026 and the surge has been lucrative for the founding brothers. Together they own roughly 24% of the company. Add in dividends and stock sales over the years and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now puts their combined net worth at around $1 billion.

The chip behind every screen

The semiconductor industry celebrates the companies making powerful artificial intelligence processors and cutting-edge computing chips. Display driver chips rarely receive the same attention.

But without them, modern screens simply would not work. As reported by Bloomberg, Himax controls around 40 per cent of the global market for display driver chips used in automobiles. Its products are found in vehicles made by some of the world’s best-known brands, including Ferrari, Volkswagen and Porsche.

Charles Shum, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the importance of these chips is often overlooked. “It is not the kind of chip that grabs headlines the way an AI processor does,” he said. “But without it, you’d be staring at a blank screen.” That reality has helped Himax become one of the most important players in the display industry.

A gamble that paid off

One of the company’s biggest successes came from a decision that looked risky at the time. Nearly 20 years ago, Himax began investing in display chips for automobiles. Back then, cars had very few screens. The market was small, and the company itself had limited resources. Many businesses might have focused on larger and more immediate opportunities.

The Wu brothers chose a different path. In a rare interview in 2022, Jordan Wu recalled how uncertain that bet seemed in the early years.

Today, however, digital displays are everywhere inside vehicles. From instrument clusters and infotainment systems to passenger screens and navigation displays, modern cars depend heavily on screen technology. As the automotive industry transformed, Himax was already in position. “There are very few automakers that don’t use our products in some form,” Jordan said. “Looking back, it was nothing short of a miracle.”

According to company spokeswoman Karen Tiao, those early investments gave Himax an advantage that competitors struggled to match. The company is now trying to repeat that success by investing in emerging technologies such as smart glasses, artificial intelligence applications and co-packaged optics, a technology designed to help data centres manage rapidly growing data traffic while using less power.

Two brothers, two different paths

Although they eventually built a company together, the two brothers arrived there through very different careers. Biing-seng, now 69, followed the path of an engineer and scientist.

After earning a PhD in electrical engineering from Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University in 1985, he joined the Industrial Technology Research Institute, a government-backed organisation created to strengthen Taiwan’s technology sector.

There, he played a leading role in Taiwan’s early efforts to develop TFT-LCD technology, one of the key technologies behind flat-screen displays. He later helped establish the island’s first manufacturing plant for such products.

His work placed him at the centre of Taiwan’s growing display industry at a time when the sector was still in its early stages. A few years later, Biing-seng approached the founder of Taiwanese conglomerate Chi Mei Corp with an idea for a new venture. He eventually joined Chi Mei Optoelectronics and helped transform it into one of Taiwan’s leading display manufacturers. Jordan, meanwhile, took a very different route. The younger brother earned an MBA from the University of Rochester and built his early career in finance. He worked as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and Barclays before moving into the technology sector.One brother understood the science. The other understood business and finance.

Building a company from scratch

In 2001, the brothers decided to launch their own company. They used their personal savings to get started before attracting venture capital funding. A handful of employees from Chi Mei joined them in the early days, and Chi Mei itself became one of Himax’s first customers. Like many start-ups, Himax began with limited resources and ambitious goals. Jordan became chief executive in 2005, while Biing-seng took on the role of chairman.

Just a year later, the company achieved a major milestone by listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The public offering raised US$468 million and gave Himax access to the capital needed for future growth. The company’s profile rose even further in 2013 when Google, now part of Alphabet, acquired a 6 per cent stake in Himax Display, a subsidiary of the company.

Over time, Himax expanded far beyond its start-up roots. Today, the company employs around 2,200 people. More than 90 per cent of its workforce consists of engineers. It operates offices across Taiwan, China, South Korea and the United States. Unlike some semiconductor companies, Himax does not manufacture chips itself. Instead, it follows a “fabless” model, designing chips while outsourcing production to specialised manufacturers.

The Wu brothers are also part of a much larger story. Taiwan has emerged as one of the world’s most important technology hubs, producing companies that power everything from smartphones and laptops to advanced artificial intelligence systems.

As the technology boom continues, wealth creation on the island has accelerated. According to the UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025, Taiwan was home to 51 billionaires in 2025, a 9 per cent increase from the previous year. That figure surpassed Japan’s 41 billionaires and South Korea’s 31. The rise of entrepreneurs like the Wu brothers reflects how deeply Taiwan has embedded itself into the global technology supply chain. Despite decades of success, Biing-seng has spoken about the need to keep learning and adapting.

During a speech at his alma mater in 2022, he shared some of the principles that guided his career. He spoke about the importance of continuous learning, maintaining good health, sleeping well, seeking advice from experts and waiting patiently for the right opportunity before starting a business.

Even after building a global company and joining the billionaire ranks, he suggested that fear of falling behind remains one of his biggest motivations. “I’m always afraid of being overtaken,” he told Bloomberg. “So I have no choice but to keep running forward.” That mindset may explain how two brothers turned an overlooked piece of technology into a billion-dollar success story. While the world focused on the screens, the Wu brothers built their fortune by perfecting the chips hidden behind them.