A new development in medical robotics could potentially change how stroke patients in remote areas access specialist treatment. US-based medical device company XCath has completed what it describes as the world’s first telerobotic mechanical thrombectomy, with a surgeon treating a stroke patient from more than 200 km away in Panama.

The procedure, conducted under the clinical investigation Operation Robo Angel, was performed by neurointerventional surgeon Dr Vitor Mendes Pereira using XCath’s Iris Surgical Robotic System. Pereira operated the system from Santiago, while the patient was at The Panama Clinic in Panama City.

The development is particularly relevant for countries such as India, where access to advanced stroke treatment remains uneven. A 2025 geospatial study found that only 20.6% of India’s population lives within a one-hour drive of a centre capable of endovascular thrombectomy. The median distance to the nearest such centre was 131 km.

“In India, only 20% of population lives within one hour of stroke centres able to perform thrombectomy – the gold standard in acute stroke care. When every minute matters, distance can have devastating consequences. This milestone demonstrates the potential for technology to bridge that gap, allowing specialist surgeons to reach patients hundreds of kilometres away and ultimately bringing lifesaving treatment within reach of many more people,” Eduardo Fonseca, CEO, XCath said.

During the Panama procedure, Iris was used to navigate medical devices through the patient’s intracranial blood vessels. XCath said the clot was removed on the first attempt and blood flow was fully restored, with no perceptible latency reported during the procedure.

“Mechanical thrombectomy is proven to reduce mortality and disability in patients with ischemic stroke, but unfortunately access to the procedure is extremely low. The work XCath has done with the Iris System is a giant step toward broadening access to stroke endovascular treatment for patients around the world. It is the highlight of my career to be involved in this historic achievement,” Dr Vitor Mendes Pereira added.