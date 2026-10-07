Supercomputers are high-performance computing systems designed to process complex calculations at exceptional speeds. They combine large numbers of processors to perform multiple calculations simultaneously — often used to run artificial intelligence programs. According to an analysis shared by IBM, supercomputers can be “one million times more processing power than the fastest laptop”.

A press note by PIB also highlighted the role of high-performance computing in predicting crop yields, tracking disease outbreaks, accelerating drug discovery and even predicting which areas will be affected by river floods. Supercomputers provide critical infrastructure for advanced scientific research and strategic applications — allowing researchers to analyse massive datasets and run sophisticated simulations with relative ease.

“They help process massive datasets and support complex simulations across climate, space, healthcare and engineering. They also enable faster analysis and help researchers address increasingly complex scientific challenges. It is becoming essential for accelerating scientific discovery and technological innovation,” PIB added.

Rs 4500 crore supercomputing mission

According to data shared by the government, India generates nearly 20% of the world’s data. The National Supercomputing Mission was launched in April 2015 with an outlay of about Rs 4,500 crore to strengthen domestic computing capabilities. The advanced infrastructure is used for Artificial Intelligence, weather forecasting, space research and more amid efforts to ramp up indigenous capabilities.

India now runs a national ecosystem with 40 supercomputers delivering 68 PF as of September 2026. The Mission has also developed indigenous servers, software, cooling and networking technologies, while supporting applications in computational biology, weather prediction and climate modelling, disaster management, big data analytics and astrophysics.

The country has made extensive efforts to build self-reliance in supercomputing over the past decade — establishing a globally competitive ecosystem. A PIB press note released in February noted that supercomputing infrastructure had already been installed in 10 premier institutions. The final stage installation work was being carried out in 5 more institutions at the time.

Aggressive localisation of hardware engineering and grid networking is also helping India become a sovereign builder of High-Performance Computing technology. The shift alleviates pressure from foreign supply bottlenecks and export control risks as India adopts homegrown alternatives for critical components.

The Rudra server and Trinitra interconnect

India has established “a complete ecosystem” under the national supercomputer mission to achieve complete self-reliance. The network includes projects linked to the design, development, and manufacturing of critical supercomputing sub-components — taking the country from mere assembly of imported hardware to development of a completely domestic architecture.

“A major milestone of NSM has been the development of the PARAM Rudra supercomputers, built using indigenously designed and manufactured Rudra servers and an indigenous system software stack….As of September 2026, 6,000 Rudra servers had been deployed in PARAM Rudra supercomputers, with another 1,500 servers under manufacturing,” a PIB statement added on Monday.

An indigenous high-speed communication network called Trinetra has also been developed to enhance data transfer and communication between computing nodes. This bypasses the geopolitical and supply chain vulnerabilities that would arise while using imported networking hardware to connect server nodes. India has also deployed its own complete, open-source HPC software stack — no longer reliant on restrictive foreign proprietary operating frameworks to manage clusters.

The foreign chip issue

The domestic microprocessor ecosystem has also shifted from research concepts to functional silicone projects. The DIR-V program was launched in April 2022 — with India now fabricating its own commercial 64-bit multi-core Shakti and Vega processors. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had noted at the time that DIR-V would see “partnerships between startups, academia and multinationals to make India a supplier of RISC-V SoC (System on Chips) for servers, mobile devices, automotive, IoT and microcontrollers across the globe”.

But the reliance on foreign semiconductor chips remains a lingering point of contention — with high-end silicone imported from global firms such as NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and TSMC.