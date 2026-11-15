After 14 trips around Earth, SpaceX’s Starship came home to a pair of giant steel arms. The spacecraft emerged from the clouds over Texas on Saturday and was caught above its launch pad, roughly 22 hours after lifting off.

For Elon Musk’s company, the attraction is easy to understand: a rocket that comes home can potentially fly again. Each successful reuse could save SpaceX the expense of building another one.

The November 14 catch at Starbase was the first recovery of a Starship spacecraft returning from orbit. The mission delivered 26 Starlink satellites and was Starship’s 15th full-scale flight since 2023, according to the Associated Press. “It was almost magic,” NASA chief Jared Isaacman said.

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Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement! pic.twitter.com/YJzmGUZb2B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 14, 2026

There was a setback, however. The Super Heavy booster, the lower part that lifts the spacecraft off the ground, exploded after Friday’s launch. SpaceX missed its planned double catch, leaving it with more work before it can bring the entire rocket home.

How much does one launch cost

Musk has estimated that a Starship launch could eventually cost less than $10 million, potentially falling to a few million dollars if the rocket flies frequently. He outlined that ambition in February 2022, AP reported. SpaceX has not disclosed the cost of its latest launch and catch, so the $10 million figure should be read as a future target, rather than today’s bill.

For a published price, there is SpaceX’s smaller Falcon 9. The company’s official price sheet lists a standard launch at $74 million through 2026. That is what a customer pays for the service; it does not tell us how much SpaceX itself spends on the flight or what a Starship launch costs.

Illustration shows different parts of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. (Generated va AI)

Those figures are also separate from the money spent developing Starship. Reuters reported ahead of the latest mission that SpaceX had put at least $15 billion of its own funds into the programme. That is the investment in creating the launch system, spread over years of engineering and testing.

The bill is still growing. SpaceX’s latest financial filing shows its Space division spent $1.22 billion on research and development in July-September 2026, up 44.3% from a year earlier. The company said most of that work involves building and testing Starship, although some relates to its Falcon rockets.

NASA is paying for a version of Starship to land astronauts on the Moon. Its two main lunar-lander awards total about $4.04 billion, according to NASA budget documents. That money covers development and demonstration missions, rather than buying a single ride into space.

Why flying same rocket again can save money

SpaceX compares its ambition with the way airlines operate. An airline spreads the cost of buying an aircraft over years of flights. SpaceX wants to get more journeys out of each rocket in much the same way.

The biggest saving comes from keeping expensive hardware. SpaceX said building the rocket accounts for most of the cost of a conventional launch. If its engines and other major parts can be used again, the company has fewer replacements to manufacture.

The illustration shows which parts of different SpaceX rockets are reused after flight. (Generated via AI)

There is already evidence that this can work. In 2020, the US Space Force said changes to its GPS satellite launch contracts, allowing SpaceX to recover and reuse Falcon 9 boosters, would save taxpayers $52.7 million. That was the combined saving from the contract changes.

Falcon 9, however, does not bring everything back. Its booster can be reused, but the upper section that carries satellites into orbit is discarded. Starship is designed to recover both parts. Saturday’s catch was an important step towards that goal.

Real test comes before the next flight

Bringing a rocket home does not automatically make the next trip cheap. Engineers still have to check it, fix damaged parts and prepare it to fly again. NASA’s studies of launch costs also count the expense of maintaining launch facilities and servicing the vehicle between missions.

For Starship, one of the big questions is how much work its heat shield will need. These protective tiles help the spacecraft survive the intense heat of returning to Earth. Reuters reported that SpaceX is still developing tiles that need little or no repair between flights.

The Space Shuttle showed how difficult quick reuse can be. A NASA technical review found that, despite a goal of getting a Shuttle ready to fly again in two weeks, its shortest turnaround was 55 days. Getting a spacecraft back safely and getting it ready for another affordable flight are separate challenges.

The illustration shows estimated cost analysis of launching SpaceX rockets. (Generated via AI)

Flight frequency matters too. Launch pads, factories and engineering teams cost money even when no rocket takes off. Flying more often can spread those expenses over more missions and help recover the billions spent developing the system.

SpaceX already has a use for that extra capacity through Starlink. The company said the 26 advanced satellites carried on Flight 15 add roughly as much network capacity as ten Falcon 9 launches of its smaller Starlink satellites. That does not mean the launch was ten times cheaper, but it explains why SpaceX is so keen to make Starship work.

For now, SpaceX has a spacecraft back at the launch site and a chance to see exactly how well it survived. The savings will depend on what happens next: how much repair work it needs, how soon it can fly again and how reliably SpaceX can repeat the trip.