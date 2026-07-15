Hospitals are increasingly moving towards digital systems to manage patient information and administrative operations, as healthcare providers look to reduce dependence on paper records and improve access to medical data. Against this backdrop, Opportunity Global Infotech has launched the Qorlia Digital Hospital Platform, aimed at bringing patient records and hospital administration onto a single system.

The platform, developed by Opportunity Global Infotech, which operates under Global One Consulting Group, was launched on September 19. According to the company, it enables hospitals to digitally store patients’ medical history, treatment details, test reports and other records, which can then be accessed by authorised healthcare professionals.

Ashutosh Saxena, Director and Tech Lead at Opportunity Global Infotech, said “Patients receive a digital ID through the platform, which can be linked with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem”.

The company said the system is designed to allow authorised doctors to access a patient’s previous medical information even when treatment is being provided at another location. This could reduce the need for patients to carry physical prescriptions, test reports and other documents between healthcare facilities.

Qorlia claims to particularly target small and medium-sized hospitals, where maintaining multiple software systems and physical records can add to administrative costs and complexity.

Dr RKS Dhakad, Dean of Gajra Raja Medical College and an orthopaedic specialist, said “Managing paper-based patient records in an organised manner can consume hospital resources”. He said an integrated digital system could help bring registration, appointments, medical records and billing onto a common platform.

As of March 22, 2026, more than 86.9 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) had been created, while 4.85 lakh healthcare facilities were registered on the Health Facility Registry, according to the government. A government-referenced evaluation also reported improvements in waiting times, cost savings and access to healthcare services.

However, digitisation remains uneven. An earlier NITI Aayog assessment found gaps in electronic health record adoption across hospitals, particularly among smaller government facilities.