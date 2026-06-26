Every trade executed by Deutsche Bank’s investment banking business anywhere in the world generates a confirmation—a legally binding document exchanged between counterparties. Until recently, producing those confirmations involved multiple systems, product-specific workflows and considerable manual intervention.

Today, a single platform performs that task across asset classes. It was conceived, built and is run out of Bengaluru.

The platform is more than another automation project. It captures the transformation underway inside global capability centres (GCCs) in India. What began as back-office support operations have steadily evolved into engineering hubs designing systems that sit at the heart of multinational businesses.

For Deutsche Bank, India has become precisely that. At its Bengaluru campus in Electronic City, the bank recently added another 100,000 sq ft of engineering space, taking the workforce there to more than 6,000. Across Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur and Mumbai, it employs around 9,000 people.

“India is the bank’s largest technology hub, with a significant concentration of engineering talent contributing to core platforms, AI and transformation initiatives,” said Gurumurthy Thiagarajan, Head of India Technology Center and CIO for People, Procurement and Legal, at Deutsche Bank’s annual Bank on Tech event.

The numbers tell their own story. Of the bank’s more than 20,000 employees in technology, data & innovation worldwide, over half work across its technology centres in India, Europe and the US, with India emerging as the largest engineering base.

Increasingly, that engineering effort is centred on artificial intelligence. One of the flagship platforms developed in Bengaluru is dbTextract, an AI engine that reads vast volumes of unstructured documents and converts them into usable information for onboarding and compliance teams. Another application helps relationship managers identify sales opportunities by generating client recommendations.

Agentic Workflows

The ambition, however, extends well beyond productivity tools. “Teams here are developing KYC workflows that replicate analyst decision-making, document intelligence platforms, AI-driven risk and control engines that support compliance, risk mapping, and operational decisions. These systems are effectively agentic in nature—they execute multi-step processes and enable decision-making within strong governance frameworks, making them production-ready rather than experimental,” Thiagarajan said.

The technology is already finding practical applications. AI-driven onboarding and KYC systems have shortened customer onboarding cycles, tools that connect external events with portfolios help risk teams respond faster, while AI-powered transaction monitoring has improved both the speed and quality of fraud detection and compliance screening.

To accelerate adoption, Deutsche Bank has also created an in-house AI incubator. Under its “AI Forward” programme, employees generated more than 100 AI use cases in just 100 days, while thousands of engineers underwent training in responsible AI deployment.

Vendor Flip

The shift is not confined to technology. It is changing how the bank itself is organised.

Three years ago, around 70 per cent of Deutsche Bank India’s technology workforce consisted of external vendors. Today, the ratio has flipped, with nearly 70 per cent employed directly by the bank. Bringing engineering capabilities in-house has enabled faster execution, greater accountability and closer integration with global businesses.

It has also changed who makes decisions. “There’s no difference now between a leader sitting in London running a global team and someone based in India overseeing a global function. It’s all the same, and our goal is to continue adding more and more functions,” said Denis Roux, CIO for Investment Bank, Risk, Finance, Treasury, Compliance & Sustainability Technology.

Instead of executing instructions sent from overseas, Indian teams now lead global engineering programmes through integrated product squads, with ownership resting on business functions rather than geography.

“Leadership is now being structured around global ownership of functions, not geography,” Thiagarajan said.

That may ultimately be the biggest shift taking place inside India’s GCC ecosystem. The country’s centres are no longer measured by the number of people they employ or the costs they save. Increasingly, they are being judged by the products they build, the AI they deploy and the business decisions they help shape.

At Deutsche Bank, the platform that processes millions of trade confirmations every year may well be the clearest evidence of that transition.