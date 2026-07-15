Employer branding is entering a new phase as artificial intelligence makes corporate communication faster and easier, while employees and job seekers increasingly look for proof of what companies actually offer. Experts say organisations will need to focus less on polished messaging and more on employee experience, career growth and workplace credibility.

Navneet Oberoi, Employer Branding Expert and VP, Employer Branding and Business Strategy at TrueBlue Advisory, believes AI has reduced the value of conventional employer-brand content. “AI has made content far cheaper and faster to produce, so a well-written careers page and a polished post no longer separate an organisation the way they once did,” Oberoi said.

He described the shift as “experience-led employer branding”, where employee experience comes first and communication amplifies it.

The shift comes at a time when companies are facing growing talent challenges. ManpowerGroup’s 2026 survey found that 82% of Indian employers are struggling to fill roles, compared with 72% globally. Oberoi said companies cannot rely on communication alone to solve an employee experience problem. He also pointed to growing uncertainty among workers as AI reshapes jobs.

LinkedIn’s 2026 research found that 84% of Indian professionals feel unprepared to find a new job, even as 87% are comfortable using AI at work. Meanwhile, 94% of Indian job seekers plan to use AI during their job search.

According to Oberoi, employers should be more specific about reskilling, redeployment and career opportunities instead of making broad promises about job security.

Oberoi said the larger change is that AI now sits between the candidate and the company. What a candidate concludes about an employer is increasingly assembled by a system reading whatever exists publicly about it.

That includes review sites, news coverage, forum threads and posts from people who left years ago. A company’s own content is one input among several, he said.

Careers pages written in the language of aspiration give such systems little to retrieve. Concrete detail on roles, locations, progression and how hiring runs is more likely to survive summarisation. Publishing more does not correct the record, according to Oberoi. Where owned content and the public record disagree, the model tends to surface the inconsistency.

Oberoi also believes employee advocacy cannot simply be bought or assigned. “Advocacy that is assigned or incentivised stops being advocacy the moment an audience works out it was procured,” he said.

He said most organisations invent their employee value proposition rather than discover it. In his view it has to be surfaced from employees in their own language, including the unflattering parts.

Oberoi pointed to a method he uses with clients called the 10K Challenge. A team is given Rs. 10,000 and a brief to design a challenge they can do together, document what happens and tell the story.

The budget ceiling is deliberate, he said, because at that size it sits within a team lead’s discretionary authority and removes the approval chain. The stories are then curated into employer brand content.

Trust will be critical in this environment. Edelman’s 2026 Trust Barometer puts India’s Trust Index at 74 against a global average of 57, among the highest of the markets surveyed.

Looking ahead, Oberoi expects the strongest employer brands to be those that can show evidence rather than simply make claims. He also sees significant potential in blue-collar and frontline employer branding, an area he believes remains underinvested in India.