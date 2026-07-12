A customer who skips one service appointment may not look like a serious loss. But once that vehicle moves to an independent garage, the manufacturer could lose years of maintenance income, spare-parts sales, warranty renewals and a future upgrade opportunity.

For automakers, this leakage often begins long before the customer formally exits the authorised network. A missed workshop visit may be stored in one system, an unresolved complaint in another and an approaching warranty expiry in a third. The warning signs are visible, but rarely connected in time.

Artificial intelligence is now being deployed to identify that moment of disengagement before the customer disappears.

In one such deployment, more than 7.5 lakh vehicles were brought back to the authorised service network of a leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, according to an industry report. The technology was supplied by Noida-based Agentic AI company Rezo.ai.

The scale highlights a growing concern for automakers. A vehicle can generate servicing income for around 11 years, but manufacturers often lose direct contact with owners within the first one or two years as they shift to cheaper, faster or more convenient neighbourhood garages.

The loss extends beyond one missed service. It can include parts revenue, warranty extensions, insurance-related engagement and the possibility of selling the customer another vehicle.

Unlike conventional chatbots that respond after a customer raises a query, Agentic AI systems are designed to act on signals contained in service records, customer calls, warranty data and ownership histories. The platform identifies customers likely to miss servicing or leave the authorised network and initiates targeted outreach based on their individual circumstances.

A separate deployment across more than 4,200 service centres, collectively handling over 15 lakh vehicles every month, indicates how the model works at scale. The system automated workshop-slot matching, booking confirmations in more than 13 Indian languages and feedback calls within 24-48 hours of a service visit.

Rezo said the deployment reduced agent workload by 75% and cut the cost of each customer interaction by 60%. First-call resolution reached 70%, while the proportion of customers responding to feedback requests rose to 47% from an earlier 15-20%.

Monthly bookings processed through the system increased 50% after implementation to 6 lakh. More than 83,000 dormant customers, who had already stopped visiting authorised workshops, were also reactivated through personalised outreach, according to the company.

It is not clear from available information whether the 7.5 lakh vehicles and 83,000 reactivated customers relate to the same automaker at different stages or to separate deployments. The figures are therefore not directly comparable.

The use of AI is also extending from vehicle servicing to sales. At one automotive retailer, only 5-8% of sales conversations were previously reviewed manually. Automated analysis classified lost leads according to factors such as pricing concerns, missing product features and comparisons with rival vehicles.

The retailer subsequently recorded an 18% increase in hot-lead conversion, a 22% improvement in customer satisfaction and a fivefold rise in audit efficiency, according to Rezo.

“Most enterprises have access to vast amounts of customer interaction data, but only a fraction of it translates into operational decisions,” said Rashi Gupta, co-founder of Rezo.ai.

The larger shift is not merely towards automating calls. Automakers are beginning to treat retention as a revenue funnel, using data to identify where customers are dropping out and intervening before the relationship is lost.

Whether such results can be replicated across fragmented dealer networks with uneven digital systems remains uncertain. But the deployments point to a clear business case: in the automotive industry, the most valuable customer may not be the next buyer, but the owner already driving away.