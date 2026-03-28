Long before he became one of the stalwarts of the pharma industry and one of India’s 10 richest individuals, Dilip Shanghvi was a young man standing behind the counter of a cramped wholesale medicine shop in Kolkata’s Dawa Bazar. It was here, amid stacks of drug cartons and handwritten invoices, that he developed a curiosity that would define his life.

He read labels, observed margins, and noticed something others overlooked: certain medicines, especially psychiatric drugs, had high demand but limited competition.

Born on October 1, 1955, in Amreli, Gujarat, and raised in Kolkata, Shanghvi didn’t come from privilege. He came from proximity to trade, customers, and a business that rewarded observation. Armed with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta, he understood markets. That would be enough.

Betting Rs 10,000 on an underserved market

In 1983, at 27, Shanghvi borrowed Rs 10,000 from his father and set up Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in Vapi, Gujarat, according to Sun Pharma. It began modestly: five products, two employees, and a sharp focus on psychiatric drugs, a niche that was ignored by many. The first product, Lithosun, was used to treat bipolar disorder, the company said.

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Within a few years, Sun Pharma expanded into cardiology. By 1987, it had achieved national distribution, marking its first phase of scale. The 1990s brought momentum. In 1994, Sun Pharma went public, with its IPO oversubscribed 55 times and raising about Rs 55 crore, according to Sun Pharma. But domestic success was only the beginning.

Building a global playbook

By 1997, Shanghvi entered the U.S. market through the acquisition of Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories, as per the company. It was the beginning of a strategy that would come to define his career: acquiring strategic or underperforming assets and integrating them into a larger growth story.

If there’s a single thread running through Shanghvi’s journey, it is his ability to spot value where others see complexity.

The acquisition battle for Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries between 2007 and 2010 became emblematic of this approach. What began as a deal turned into a prolonged legal and strategic dispute across jurisdictions.

Shanghvi persisted and eventually won. The acquisition strengthened Sun Pharma’s global dermatology portfolio and effectively doubled its U.S. business, according to Sun Pharma. Then came the defining moment.

In 2015, Sun Pharma acquired Ranbaxy Laboratories in a $4 billion deal, the company said. It was bold and complex. Ranbaxy came with regulatory challenges and integration issues but also brought manufacturing scale and a global footprint.

The outcome was transformative: Sun Pharma became India’s largest pharmaceutical company and the world’s fifth-largest specialty generic drug maker, according to the company.

Wealth, recognition and headwinds

By 2015, Shanghvi briefly became India’s richest person, surpassing Mukesh Ambani. A year later, he was awarded the Padma Shri. But the years after the Ranbaxy acquisition weren’t easy. Putting the two companies together was harder than expected, and at the same time, pricing pressure in the U.S. and regulatory issues started to hurt the business, which was ultimately eating into margins and slowing growth, the company said.

Yet the response was characteristically measured. Recognising the limitations of traditional generics, Sun Pharma shifted its focus toward specialty medicines which included high-margin, complex drugs across dermatology, onco-dermatology, and ophthalmology. Products such as Ilumya, Winlevi, Cequa, and Odomzo became central to this transformation.

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The shift has been visible in numbers. Innovative medicines contributed around 20% of consolidated revenue in FY25, up from about 7% in FY18, the company said. The Global revenue for the company has grown at roughly a 10% CAGR since FY20.

Recent Moves: Doubling down on specialty

In 2025, Sun Pharma acquired Checkpoint Therapeutics for $416 million to strengthen its onco-dermatology portfolio, the company said. For FY25, Sun Pharma reported gross sales of Rs 52,041.2 crore and a net profit margin of 18.62%, according to the company.

Despite building a pharmaceutical business that operates in more than 100 countries, Shanghvi remains intensely private.

He works out of Sun House in Mumbai and is often described as soft-spoken and data-driven.

A measured transition

In June 2025, Sun Pharma announced a succession plan. From September 1, 2025, Kirti Ganorkar took over as Managing Director, while Shanghvi transitioned to Executive Chairman, according to the company. Within the family, Aalok Shanghvi serves as Whole-time Director and COO, while Vidhi Shanghvi is also a Whole-time Director.

As of March 20, 2026, Sun Pharma’s market capitalisation stood at $45.4 billion, according to the company.

Still grounded

For all the scale, Shanghvi’s personal life remains understated. He is a vegetarian, an avid reader, and enjoys watching action films on OTT platforms. Many of his closest friendships date back to his early years in Kolkata.

His philosophy remains unchanged:

Take calculated risks.

Grow steadily.

Build for the long term.