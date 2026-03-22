French beauty giant L’Oréal’s reported move to acquire seven-year-old Innovist at a $350-450 million valuation signals a strong endorsement for the “house of brands” model in India’s booming beauty and personal care market.

Co-founded by Rohit Chawla, Vimal Bhola and Sifat Khurana, Innovist houses four brands — Bare Anatomy for haircare products, Chemist at Play for skincare, Sunscoop for a range of sunscreen, and Vinci Botanicals for products with aromatic compounds extracted from plants.

The logic here is simple: instead of building one monolithic brand, companies create or acquire multiple specialised brands that cater to different price points, use cases, and consumer groups. “A house of brands allows companies to cover a much wider spectrum, across categories, price points, and consumer segments, thereby increasing their share of wallet,” said Madhulika Tiwari, partner, retail and consumer goods at Technopak.

In fact, the valuation premium itself validates this approach. At nearly 2.5-3x its last known valuation of $144 million (as of April 2025, Series B round), Innovist’s potential deal offers a significant premium to investors such as Sauce.vc, Accel, ICICI Ventures, and the family office of Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar.

Valuation Premium

This playbook has already seen success in India. Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth, started with an anchor brand and then expanded into more skincare categories with The Derma Co, Aqualogica, and Dr Sheth’s, a salon chain BBlunt, and its colour cosmetics line Staze 9to9.

Once consumer trust is established, newer brands benefit from existing distribution, recall, and digital reach. However, Tiwari cautions that the key is to ensure that brands remain distinct and don’t cannibalise each other. “In some cases, companies tried to scale up too quickly by adding multiple brands before fully establishing the first one, and that didn’t work well,” she adds.

One such example is The Good Glamm Group’s aggressive expansion strategy, where it acquired and launched multiple brands in quick succession and then ran into integration challenges and ended up selling each business. Analysts say the group expanded too fast without fully establishing core brands, leading to dilution and brand confusion.

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Profitable Efficacy

Innovist seems to have taken a more measured approach. Its brands are positioned around functional efficacy, that is hair repair, active skincare, and sun protection, targeting ingredient-conscious consumers. For L’Oréal, which has been sharpening its focus on dermatological beauty and revising its India strategy to boost market share, Innovist offers a ready-made portfolio.

This clarity in positioning, coupled with omnichannel distribution, helped Innovist scale up profitably. In FY25, the company’s revenue jumped nearly threefold to Rs 301 crore from Rs 106.8 crore a year ago, as per Tracxn data. Innovist also posted a net profit of Rs 12 crore against a loss of Rs 12.5 crore in the previous year.

The broader appeal of the model also lies in its resilience. “A single brand can become iconic in a specific category, but it will eventually hit a ceiling,” Tiwari says. “A wider portfolio gives companies more resilience… you’re able to optimise both revenue and costs because you can leverage shared distribution and infrastructure.”

For L’Oréal, acquiring Innovist would not just add scale but also provide a range of multiple niche brands in India’s competitive beauty market.