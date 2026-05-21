Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 28% year-on-year to Rs 682 crore on a like-for-like basis, the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 69 crore from Rs 25 crore a year ago, while EBITDA surged 185% to Rs 77 crore, translating to an 11.3% margin. The quarter marked the company’s third consecutive quarter of 20%-plus revenue growth.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Honasa posted revenue of Rs 2,479 crore, up around 20% year-on-year, with annual net profit rising 175% to Rs 200 crore. EBITDA for FY26 tripled to Rs 231 crore from Rs 69 crore in FY25, with margins expanding to 9.3% from 3.3%. Underlying volume growth for the year stood at 23%.

The company noted that reported Q4 revenue stood at Rs 657 crore. The like-for-like figure of Rs 682 crore adjusts for a change in Flipkart’s settlement process that reduced topline recognition by around Rs 25 crore in the quarter without affecting absolute profitability, the company said. The full-year impact of this adjustment was Rs 87 crore.

“FY26 was a year of strengthening the core and building a more resilient growth engine for the future. Going forward, we remain focused on building a future-ready House of Brands through sharper category playbooks, disciplined capital allocation, and sustained profitable growth,” said Varun Alagh, chairman, CEO and co-founder, Honasa Consumer.

Honasa’s seven focus categories, which include face cleansers, shampoo, face serum, suncare, moisturiser, baby care and lipstick, grew over 35% during the quarter and now contribute more than 80% of revenue, up 500 basis points year-on-year. Mamaearth, the flagship brand, delivered teens growth in Q4, gaining 123 basis points in face cleanser value market share and 77 basis points in shampoo, according to NielsenIQ data cited in the compan’s incestor presentation. The company’s younger brands, including The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Dr Sheth’s, BBlunt and Staze, grew over 40% for the full year.

On the distribution front, Mamaearth billed approximately 120,000 outlets directly through distributors in FY26 and reached over 10,000 modern trade outlets.

During the quarter, Honasa acquired a 95% stake in BTM Ventures, the company behind men’s grooming brand Reginald Men, for Rs 198 crore. In its first quarter of consolidation, Reginald Men crossed an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore, doubling its revenue year-on-year. The company said the brand is expanding from its South India stronghold into Maharashtra, other markets, and scaling its e-commerce presence including quick commerce channels.

Seperately, the board also recommended a maiden final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, amounting to approximately Rs 98 crore and representing 51.2% of FY26 standalone profit after tax, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.