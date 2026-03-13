Zia J Mody, co-founder and managing partner of AZB & Partners, has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs, an initiative of FE in partnership with FICCI FLO.

Few names in India’s corporate legal landscape command the respect that Mody does today. Harvard-educated and dually licensed to practise law in India and the US, she has built a reputation for excellence across mergers and acquisitions, private equity, white-collar crime and dispute resolution. Over the decades, she has become synonymous with the highest standards of legal practice and professional integrity.

Even as she stands at the pinnacle of the profession, Mody remains deeply committed to expanding opportunities for women in law and business. She often reminds audiences that while women may “hold half the sky”, they must also “stay the course” and not step back when challenges arise. At AZB & Partners, that commitment is reflected in the firm’s inclusive culture, with a significant proportion of women among its partners.

The award will be presented in Mumbai on Saturday by members of a distinguished jury comprising Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Asset Management Company and former chairman of HDFC; Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE; Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals; and Anjali Bansal, founding partner of Avaana Capital. The jury members were unanimous in their choice.

Parekh, chair of the awards jury and someone who has known Mody for decades, describes her as a formidable figure whose influence on corporate regulation and deal-making mirrors the impact her father, Soli Sorabjee, had on Indian jurisprudence.

Her journey began at a time when women were still a rarity in the legal profession. Starting her career as a young lawyer in New York before returning to India, Mody entered courtrooms and boardrooms in the 1980s where the profession was overwhelmingly male. The path was often lonely. But it forged the resilience and discipline that would define her career.

Corporate Legacy

Those who know Mody often speak of the extraordinary hours she devotes to her work. In an era where work is said to be “where the Wi-Fi is”, her schedule frequently stretches across time zones, keeping pace with clients in India, Europe and the US. Emails answered well past midnight and calls taken at unconventional hours are simply part of the routine. That relentless pursuit of excellence — combined with meticulous preparation and deep knowledge of the law — has made her a trusted counsellor and a voice of reason for clients navigating complex business decisions.

ALSO READ What is Going Dark? How an oil tanker navigated Strait of Hormuz to reach Mumbai

Her philosophy has always been simple: reputation is everything. In a profession built on trust, credibility is the most valuable currency. Early in her career, that belief translated into a work ethic where, as she often says, “if somebody worked two hours, I would work three.” Over time, that dedication helped her build the formidable reputation she enjoys today.

In 2004, Mody co-founded AZB & Partners with Ajay Bahl and Bahram Vakil, at a time when India’s post-liberalisation economy was opening up new opportunities for global capital and corporate expansion. What began as a boutique practice has grown into one of India’s leading law firms, with hundreds of lawyers across offices and a reputation for handling some of the country’s most complex corporate transactions.

Among the landmark matters she has worked on are the Godrej family settlement, Mankind Pharma’s acquisition of Bharat Serum and Vaccines, the sale of Citibank’s India consumer business to Axis Bank, and the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank — transactions that have helped shape India’s corporate landscape.

Corporate Governance

The daughter of Soli Sorabjee — India’s iconic constitutional expert and former Attorney-General — and Zena Sorabjee, her constant source of encouragement, Mody has carried forward a remarkable legal legacy while building a distinguished career of her own.

She has been a strong advocate of “male champions of change” — leaders who can help build workplaces where women are supported at critical stages of their careers.

Beyond the courtroom and boardroom, Mody has contributed to public understanding of the law through her widely read book, 10 Judgements That Changed India, which reflects on landmark cases that shaped modern India. The book is dedicated to her parents, her husband Jaydev, and her family — whom she often credits as her pillars of support.

Over the years, her achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including being ranked among the most powerful women in Indian business.

Yet those who work closely with her say what truly sets Zia Mody apart is not just her legal brilliance, but the discipline, integrity and clarity of purpose that have guided her career for more than four decades. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises not just a stellar legal career, but a life that has helped shape the contours of modern corporate India — while inspiring generations of women to aim higher, work harder and stay the course.