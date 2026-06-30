Rajiv Kumar had it all planned out in February, 2025: Four or five months in the Himalayas, he told reporters at his final press conference as Chief Election Commissioner, “to detoxify” — solitude, self-study, a clean break from public life before deciding what came next.

It was the kind of line he was known for: a little poetic, a little disarming, delivered with the ease of a man who has spent four decades using charm to deflect hostile questions.

The sabbatical didn’t last. On Monday, HDFC Bank‘s board named the 66-year-old former finance secretary its part-time chairman, confirmed subject to Reserve Bank of India approval — and instead of the mountains, Kumar finds himself at the centre of corporate India’s most-watched boardroom right now.

The appointment follows months of governance scrutiny at the bank that culminated in his predecessor’s abrupt exit earlier this year — an exit with an added layer of awkwardness, given that Atanu Chakraborty, who left in a huff, is Kumar’s own 1984-batch IAS classmate.

Kumar’s mandate, on paper, is narrow: oversight, board leadership, regulatory liaison — not running the bank day to day. In practice, his job is to make HDFC Bank’s boardroom unremarkable again, restoring a sense of institutional steadiness at a time when the bank can ill afford further distraction.

If anyone in India’s bureaucratic class is built for the job of professional calming presence, it might be him. Kumar’s résumé reads like a tour of the country’s economic firefighting over the past decade.

A 1984-batch IAS officer, he served as financial services secretary and then finance secretary between 2017 and 2020, a period when India’s banking system was climbing out of one of its worst crises — bad loans, thin capital buffers, governance failures across public sector banks.

Kumar was a principal architect of the government’s “4R” framework — recognition, resolution, recapitalisation, reform — which combined a record recapitalisation exceeding ₹3 lakh crore with the consolidation of 27 state-run banks into 12. Tighter scrutiny of large loans, fraud-detection systems, and a five-fold jump in deposit insurance cover, to ₹5 lakh, all trace back to that stretch.

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Beyond the ministry, Kumar built an unusually wide footprint across India’s financial architecture. He sat on the RBI’s Central Board, the Financial Stability and Development Council, and the Bank Board Bureau — the body created precisely to professionalise appointments at state-run banks — as well as on the boards of State Bank of India and NABARD.

After retiring from the civil service, he briefly chaired the Public Enterprises Selection Board, the agency that vets top management for public sector undertakings, before being appointed Election Commissioner in September 2020.

It is a career built almost entirely around institutional design and oversight rather than operational management — which is, in fairness, close to the job description he has just signed up for at HDFC Bank, if not the scale of commercial risk that comes with it.

That last point matters more than it might at first appear. The role he is taking on is less about managing a balance sheet than about projecting credible, independent oversight — and Kumar’s most recent job offers a useful, if mixed, preview of how he handles exactly that kind of scrutiny.

As Chief Election Commissioner from May 2022, he oversaw the 2024 general election — by volume, the largest such exercise in the world — as well as the first Jammu and Kashmir election after the abrogation of Article 370. He also drew sustained criticism from opposition parties over the Commission’s handling of complaints during the campaign.

Kumar held the line publicly, insisting every decision was taken within the constitutional framework, but the criticism never fully receded — a reminder that institutional roles built around neutrality have not insulated him from accusations of falling short of it.

Colleagues describe him as a hands-on administrator who does not let rank dictate how closely he gets involved — a trait that, depending on who is asked, reads as diligence or as a reluctance to delegate.

He has spoken often about growing up in Kanpur, attending a municipal school, and learning the English alphabet only in Class VI — a biography he returns to often, crediting education with transforming his life and saying he hopes to teach underprivileged children at some point.

Whether HDFC Bank gains more from Kumar’s regulatory fluency than it risks from a track record of presiding over institutions under public scrutiny is the question his new board — and its shareholders — will be watching most closely over the next four years. The Himalayas, for now, will have to wait.