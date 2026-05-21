As global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates and countries race to secure critical battery technologies, experts noted that Indian companies are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets to strengthen their position in the clean energy supply chain. Against this backdrop, Himadri Speciality Chemicals Limited has announced an additional investment in Australian battery materials startup Sicona Battery Technologies as part of its long-term strategy to expand in the EV battery materials segment, according to an official statement.

In a stock exchange filing, Himadri said it has invested Australian Dollars 25,59,000 (around Rs 17.54 crore) through the subscription of compulsorily convertible notes (CCNs) issued by Sicona Battery Technologies Pty Ltd. The investment forms part of previously agreed funding tranches between the two companies.

With the latest infusion, Himadri’s cumulative investment in the New South Wales-based battery technology firm has reached AUD 1,67,53,000 through CCNs. Earlier, the company had invested AUD 1,41,94,000 (around Rs 98 crore) in Sicona. The remaining investment for 16,94,000 CCNs is expected to be completed in later tranches, according to the filing.

Sicona develops silicon-carbon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, a technology considered crucial for improving EV battery performance. The company claims its materials can increase energy density by around 20% while enabling batteries to charge nearly 40% faster compared to conventional graphite anodes. Sicona also holds 126 patents globally.

Industry experts believe silicon-based anode technology could play a major role in the next generation of EV batteries as automakers seek longer driving range and faster charging capabilities. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, global EV sales crossed 17 million units in 2025, with battery innovation emerging as a key competitive factor in the transition towards cleaner mobility.

“Himadri is currently expanding capacity to cater to increased traction amongst cell manufacturers for different stages of sample approvals,” Anurag Choudhary said.

Adding to that is mentioned that the “capacity expansion programme is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY27”.

The investment structure through CCNs means Himadri has not acquired additional voting rights or management control in Sicona at this stage. However, the notes are convertible into equity shares under agreed terms, and the Indian company’s eventual stake in Sicona could rise to nearly 24% after conversion.