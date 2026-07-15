Himadri Speciality Chemicals is stepping up investments in battery materials and advanced carbon products as it seeks to build a larger presence in the global energy storage supply chain. The company has set a long-term target of generating Rs 30,000 crore in revenue from its battery materials business over the next six years.

The company plans to invest around Rs 1,300 crore in capital expenditure in FY27 across lithium iron phosphate (LFP), carbon nanotubes, speciality carbon black and other advanced materials. Another investment cycle of about Rs 1,500 crore is planned for the following year, according to management.

Himadri’s expansion comes as demand for battery storage and materials is expected to rise with the growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy. The company is also looking to increase the share of higher-value products in its portfolio.

“The focus now is on high-value-added and specialty products, which is paving the way for the future growth of the company.

If you look at our product profile, we are now into fully specialty chemicals. And every quarter on quarter, year on year, we are adding more products, which is changing the entire dynamics of the company,” Anurag Choudhary, managing director and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemicals, said.

The company has also expanded its international presence through investments and partnerships. In June, Himadri raised its stake in US-based International Battery Company (IBC) to 20.47% after investing an additional $0.66 million. The partnership is aimed at supporting the commercial deployment of LFP cathode and advanced anode materials.

Himadri has also increased its investment in Australia-based Sicona Battery Technologies and established an overseas entity in Dubai to pursue industrial chemicals and petrochemicals trading.

Choudhary said the company expects margins to maintain their upward trend, citing continued improvement in product mix and specialty chemicals.

However, the planned investments will also expose the company to execution risks, including technology adoption, demand cycles and competition in the rapidly evolving battery materials market.