Global hospitality company Hilton on Thursday announced the signing of its luxury brand Waldorf Astoria in Goa. This will be Hilton’s third Waldorf Astoria in India, following the signings of Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, schedules to open in 2030, and Waldorf Astoria New Delhi, scheduled to open in 2029. This will also increase Hilton’s presence in Goa to four hotels.

Scheduled to open in 2030, Waldorf Astoria Goa is being developed by West Coast Hotels, a joint venture between Goa-based VS Dempo Group, and Triton Hotels & Resorts. Commenting on the development, Alan Watts, president, Asia-Pacific, Hilton, said, “The signing of Waldorf Astoria Goa brings the pinnacle of luxury to one of the India’s most distinguished leisure destinations and reflects growing investor interest in high-end hospitality.

This expands the choice of experience-led stays in India as we set our sights on 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the coming years.” The new hotel will feature 148 elegantly designed rooms, suites and villas, and will include the brand’s signature Peacock Alley, a thoughtfully curated array of culinary experiences, a specialty beachfront restaurant and a rooftop bar. With approximately 10,800 square feet of event and meeting space, the property will include wellness facilities and amenities such as a luxurious spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre and swimming pools.

Candice D’Cruz, vice-president, luxury brands, Asia-Pacific, Hilton, said, “At its heart, Waldorf Astoria is about creating places that carry meaning and endure over time. The brand is defined by effortless luxury and its hallmark of sincerely elegant service. Goa’s storied cultural heritage and timeless coastal beauty provide a powerful canvas for this expression, allowing us to bring together thoughtful design, distinctive culinary experiences and a strong sense of place. The result will be a refined yet relaxed destination that feels both globally iconic and unmistakably Goan.”

Ratan Sharma, CMD, Triton Hotels & Resorts, said, “South Goa’s pristine coastline attracts the world’s most discerning travellers, and it deserves an icon that matches its beauty and global appeal.”

Shrinivas Dempo, chairman, West Coast Hotels, Dempo Group, said, “Goa has long held a unique place in India’s hospitality landscape, and this development represents a timely opportunity to introduce a truly global luxury brand to South Goa’s evolving hospitality landscape.”

Among its luxury offerings, Hilton currently operates two Conrad Hotels & Resorts properties in Pune and Bengaluru and has announced multiple signings to introduce a new Conrad property in Jaipur and Signia by Hilton in Jaipur.