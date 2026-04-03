Conrad Hotels and Resorts, a luxury hotel brand within the Hilton Group, celebrated its tenth anniversary in India. Hilton is actively expanding the Conrad brand’s presence in the country and is also introducing other Hilton brands.

The first Conrad hotel was established in Pune, featuring 311 rooms, and later expanded to 351 rooms. It has become popular among luxury business travellers and is a favoured staycation destination.

Abhishek Sahai, General Manager of Conrad, stated that approximately 40-45% of guests fall into this category, with Indian families—including those travelling with children—seeking recreation, wellness, and curated experiences during their stay. Guests typically book two-night, three-day stays, with some families visiting once or twice a month. Visitors from Mumbai often come for weekend getaways, while Pune families enjoy a break at the hotel to experience the city’s pleasant weather and reconnect with friends and family. Additionally, the Pune Conrad property has gained recognition as a wedding destination, hosting four to five weddings per month, and increasing to seven or eight during peak season.

Pune’s Luxury Benchmark

Over the past three years, the property has experienced double-digit growth and ranks first in Pune for average room rates, occupancy, and contributions from food and beverage services, Sahai said. Occupancy has risen from 50% earlier to 75%, though Sahai noted that it could have been higher if the city had better air connectivity. The lack of good connectivity is restricting the city’s ability to attract large events that could drive up room demand.

A year ago, Hilton announced plans to double its brand presence in India within five years and introduce more Hilton brands to the market. Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, had highlighted the importance of India in Hilton’s global growth strategy during an announcement made in May 2025, stating, “As one of the world’s largest and most dynamic markets, it represents a major opportunity across brand segments— from luxury to premium economy.”

Expansion efforts are on track, with progress being made. Conrad is expected to open a location in Bengaluru this year and will also debut in Jaipur, where the project is currently under construction. Talks are ongoing to establish a Conrad hotel in Goa, and Bengaluru will see a second Conrad property.

Multi-Brand Surge

Other Hilton brands are preparing to enter India to capitalise on the growth opportunities. The first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in India is set to debut in Bengaluru in 2026. Hilton is also enhancing its luxury offerings with a Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in Jaipur, with plans for three to four Waldorf Astoria hotels across the country. The Den in Bengaluru will join the LXR Hotels & Resorts global collection, which features independent luxury hotels that offer distinct, personalised experiences. The first Signia by Hilton hotel in India is planned to open in Jaipur in 2028, which will cater to meetings and events.

DoubleTree by Hilton remains Hilton’s largest brand in India, with 11 operating hotels and an additional 12 in development across locations such as Siliguri, Bhopal, Kochi, and Chandigarh.

Currently, there are 28 Hilton hotels in India, with an ambitious goal to reach 300 by 2032, according to Sahai.