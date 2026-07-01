India’s two-wheeler makers posted a mixed performance in June, with Hero MotoCorp retaining its leadership despite a decline in domestic dispatches, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) extending its growth momentum and narrowing the gap with the market leader, while Royal Enfield crossed the one lakh domestic sales milestone on the back of robust demand.

Hero MotoCorp reported. Domestic dispatches of 5,02,890 units which is a 4.24 percent decline from last year’s number of 5,25,136 units. The decline was led by motorcycles, whose dispatches fell 6.62 per cent to 4,78,701 units. Scooters, however, bucked the trend, registering a 51.21 per cent jump to 62,458 units from 41,305 units, supported by demand for the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 and the company’s initial flex-fuel offerings.

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Hero’s electric mobility arm, VIDA, continued its strong run, recording 21,812 VAHAN registrations in June, up 185 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent over May. Exports rose 32.75 per cent to 38,269 units. For the April-June quarter, Hero dispatched 16,77,313 units, up 22.69 per cent from 13,67,070 units in the corresponding period last year.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posted domestic sales of 4.68 lakh units in June, up 21 per cent from 3.88 lakh units a year ago. The company also delivered a strong first quarter, with sales rising 17 per cent to 16.11 lakh units from 13.75 lakh units in the year-ago period, further narrowing the gap with Hero MotoCorp.

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Commences EV Deliveries

Royal Enfield continued its strong growth trajectory, reporting domestic sales of 1,02,930 motorcycles in June, up 34 per cent from 76,957 units a year ago. For the April-June period, the company sold 3,30,427 motorcycles, a 24 per cent increase over the year-ago period. Domestic sales climbed 32 per cent to 3,01,174 units. June also marked the start of customer deliveries of the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle under its new Flying Flea “City+” brand. Deliveries began in Bengaluru, with the company opting for a phased city-by-city rollout.