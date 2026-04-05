HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, expects to see double digit growth in its advances and deposits in the final quarter of the financial year, according to provisional data released by the bank on Saturday. It expects to see a loan growth of 12% to Rs 29.60 lakh crore and the total deposits growing higher at 14.4% to Rs 31.05 lakh crore as on March 31.

The credit-deposit ratio stands at 95.3%, in line with the bank’s earlier guidance. Managing director and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan had indicated in the Q3FY26 analyst call that the bank expects to remain in the 90–96% range in FY26 and move towards 85–90% in FY27.

Within deposits, the period-end current account and savings account (CASA) deposits are projected to rise by 12.3% to Rs 10.60 lakh crore as on March 31, and time deposits rising 15.5% on year to Rs 20.45 lakh crore. The assets under management of the private sector bank are pegged at Rs 30.6 lakh crore. The bank’s average deposits were Rs 28.51 lakh crore for the March quarter, a growth of around 12.8% over Rs 25.28 lakh crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank will announce the results for the quarter ended March on April 18. The board would consider the issuance of perpetual debt instruments, and also consider recommending a dividend for FY26 and fix a record date for the same.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank’s growth in loans and deposits is expected to be steady for the year ended March 31, with a stronger push towards retail deposits, provisional figures of the bank showed. Loans and advances rose 12.6% year-on-year to Rs 1.54 lakh crore, up 6.2% from the December quarter. Total deposits increased 10% from a year ago to Rs1.66 lakh crore and were up 6.1% sequentially.

Retail term deposits grew 30.1% year-on-year to Rs 73,796 crore. Overall retail deposits, including savings and current accounts, rose 17.7% to Rs 1.22 lakh crore and now make up nearly 74% of total deposits, higher than last year (68.88%).

CASA deposits stood at Rs 48,751 crore, taking the CASA ratio to 29.31%. Bulk deposits fell 6.9% from a year earlier, reducing their share in total deposits. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio was about 131.76% as of March 31.

AU Small Finance Bank’s total deposits are expected to rise 22.8% year-on-year to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and were up 10.3% from the December quarter, provisional data showed. Gross advances are seen rising 25.1% year-on-year to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while the total loan portfolio, including securitised and assigned assets, stood at Rs 1.40 lakh crore, up 21.3% from a year earlier and 8% sequentially. CASA deposits increased 19.6% from a year ago to Rs 43,360 crore, though the CASA ratio eased to 28.4% from 29.2% last year.