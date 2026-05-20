HDFC Bank has rolled out a two-day work-from-home arrangement for employees in its Business and Corporate Enabling Functions, sources confirmed to financialexpress.com. The bank is yet to make an official statement on the move. The arrangement has come into effect immediately and will continue for the next 30 days, after which it will be reviewed.

The change will not impact branch employees or customer-facing operations. Banking services across the country will continue as normal without any disruption.

A limited return of hybrid work

The decision comes at a time when companies across India have largely been pushing employees back to offices after the pandemic-era work-from-home phase. In the banking sector as well, hybrid models had been steadily scaled back in recent years.

The move also comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for austerity, where he urged citizens and organisations to cut down on unnecessary travel and work from home wherever possible. His remarks come against the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices, fuelled by tensions in West Asia, including the ongoing Iran-related situation, which has put extra pressure on India’s fuel import bill.

In a speech in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister urged people to be mindful of fuel consumption, reduce avoidable travel, and support measures in the national interest. The Centre has clarified that there is no mandatory work-from-home directive for private companies, but has encouraged voluntary action.

Following this, the Delhi government has already introduced a two-day work-from-home arrangement for its offices and also advised private firms to consider similar steps. Employee groups like NITES have also been calling for formal hybrid work policies.