HCL Tech on Friday said that it has won a strategic contract valued at $1.14 billion deal from a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company to transform and manage its digital workplace and enterprise networks. While the company did not disclose the client, industry sources identified it as Mercedes-Benz.

The development marks one of the largest AI-led deals secured by an Indian IT services company in recent years and offering a rare bright spot for the sector amid weak discretionary technology spending.

The agreement, running from July 2026 to December 2031 with an option to extend it by another five years, will see HCLTech establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client’s global digital workplace and enterprise networks. The deal is entirely net new business and is estimated to contribute about $228 million in annual revenue during the initial five-year term.

The timing is significant. Indian IT companies are preparing to report June-quarter earnings against the backdrop of slowing discretionary spending, delayed conversion of large deals into revenue and increasing pressure on pricing as AI improves delivery efficiency.

HCLTech separately announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Jaspersoft, one of the two acquisitions announced last December, adding another capability in enterprise analytics.

Shifting Gears

The scale of the latest contract reinforces a broader theme that has increasingly been articulated by industry leaders over the past year: enterprises are beginning to commit to AI-led transformation programmes rather than isolated pilot projects. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has described AI adoption as root-and-branch surgery, stating that companies will have to redesign technology architecture, business processes and operating models together to unlock AI’s full potential.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has similarly said client conversations have moved beyond experimentation towards enterprise-wide deployments spanning technology modernisation, data, engineering and AI agents. TCS CEO K Krithivasan has also maintained that generative AI is expanding, rather than shrinking, the IT services opportunity as clients increasingly seek partners capable of transforming core business processes instead of merely deploying AI tools.

Compression Paradox

For HCLTech, the contract also validates the strategy outlined by its CEO C Vijayakumar. During the company’s March-quarter earnings, he said annualised Advanced AI revenue had reached about $620 million and identified AI as the company’s biggest long-term growth opportunity. At the same time, he cautioned that AI was compressing traditional outsourcing economics, with deals once valued at $100 million increasingly being priced closer to $80 million as productivity gains were shared with clients. Against that backdrop, securing a multi-year AI-led transformation contract of this scale demonstrates that while AI may reduce the value of conventional outsourcing work, it is also creating a new category of large, integrated enterprise transformation engagements.

It is HCLTech’s biggest publicly disclosed contract since the $2.1-billion Verizon managed network services deal announced in 2023 and adds to a series of large contracts won by Indian IT companies this year, including Wipro’s $1-billion engagement with Olam Group, Infosys’ three large deals worth $325 million and TCS’ multi-million-dollar technology modernisation mandate from Canada Life.