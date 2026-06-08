Haleon, the global consumer healthcare company behind brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Iodex, is making its biggest commitment to India yet, announcing a £175 million (over Rs 2,000 crore) investment in a new oral healthcare plant in Madhya Pradesh. The move, more importantly, underscores India’s growing importance in the firm’s long-term growth strategy.

The £11.03 billion ($14.7 billion) company counts India among its top 10 markets currently, with plans to get into the top 3-4 bracket in the next few years using a combination of organic and inorganic (via bolt-on acquisitions) measures.

“India continues to be one of the brightest spots for our business and among the fast-growing,” Brian McNamara, chief executive officer of Haleon, said during a select media round-table ahead of his India visit this week. “From a medium- to long-term perspective, there is no doubt in my mind that India is where we want to invest.” India and South Asia, led by consumer goods veteran Kedar Lele, as CEO and India sub-continent president, report directly to McNamara, in a clear signal of the strategic importance of the market. Lele joined in January this year will a clear mandate to drive the business here.

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McNamara will be joined by the board of the company who are also in India this week for a “deep-dive market visit”. McNamara was in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for the ground-breaking ceremony of the plant, which will be built in Pithampur near Indore, across 40 acres.

It will be Haleon’s first owned manufacturing facility in India and its first oral care manufacturing site in South Asia. The facility is expected to become operational within the next two-and-a-half to three years and will create up to 500 jobs, with at least 30% of positions earmarked for women.

Apart from manufacturing, Haleon will also accelerate investments in distribution, research and consumer education. Haleon’s global capability centre in Bengaluru already employs around 2,000 people. Some R&D team members are also located in Hyderabad. The board is expected to spend time in Delhi and Bengaluru this week as part of its deep-dive exercise.

The push to understand India comes as the market is expected to contribute 300 million consumers to Haleon’s global ambition of reaching one billion additional consumers by 2030, McNamara said. The company sees favourable demographic and economic trends supporting that growth, including rising health awareness, urbanisation, increasing affluence and rapid adoption of self-care products.

While oral health will remain central to Haleon’s India strategy, the company is also focusing on segments such as gut health (Eno), wellness (Centrum) and pain relief (Iodex) as part of its broader push.

India’s oral healthcare market, estimated at around £1.8 billion (around Rs 23,000 crore), remains significantly underpenetrated despite rising awareness around dental health. Haleon currently commands a 71% share of the therapeutic oral health segment, led by Sensodyne, and has recorded consistent double-digit growth in the category.

“There is a massive treatment gap in India,” Lele said. “Consumers often know they have a dental issue, but there is a huge gap between experiencing a condition and seeking treatment. Our education-led model is designed to close that gap,” he said.

To expand access, Haleon has introduced smaller, more affordable pack sizes. Last year it launched a Rs 20 Sensodyne pack, a move that Lele said initially required sacrificing margins to unlock a much larger consumer base.

“Today, 20% of our toothpaste volume and close to half of our growth comes from the Rs 20 price point,” he said. “We’ve aligned awareness, availability and affordability,” he added.

The new facility at Pithampura is expected to strengthen that strategy by increasing local manufacturing capacity, improving supply chain resilience and reducing reliance on imports.

Lele described the plant as one of the most advanced oral care manufacturing facilities in Haleon’s global network. The site will incorporate AI-enabled systems, digital twin technology and highly automated production lines capable of manufacturing complex therapeutic formulations.