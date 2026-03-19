Realty firm Gulshan Group on Wednesday announced a partnership with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) to develop a Taj Hotels hotel and Taj-branded serviced apartments in Noida, with a total investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.

This greenfield project, coming up in Sector-129 along the Noida Expressway, is expected to further position Noida as a growing hub for luxury living, business and hospitality.

ALSO READ Niti Aayog to support city growth plans: Rajiv Gauba

India’s Tallest Taj Hotel

“Bringing Taj to Noida under Gulshan’s vision is our way of shaping the city’s luxury narrative and delivering an address that will stand as a benchmark for generations to come. We are investing Rs 1,000 crore to not only make it iconic but also one of its kind branded serviced apartments in India,” said Gulshan Nagpal, chairman, Gulshan Group.

“In partnership with Taj, we are envisioning what we believe will be India’s tallest Taj — a global-standard address designed to become one of the most iconic landmarks in the country,” Yuk Nagpal, director, Gulshan Group, said.

“The unveiling today of this landmark development of a Taj hotel and branded residences will set a benchmark in luxury in the National Capital Region (NCR). We are delighted to progress this partnership with the Gulshan Group,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL.

Global Hospitality

The development will feature the Taj hotel with 150 rooms and 74 Taj-branded serviced apartments. The hotel will offer premium dining experiences with an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, and two specialty restaurants. For conferences and celebrations, the project will include an expansive 8,000 sq space.