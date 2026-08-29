The GST Council is set to meet on September 12, more than a year after its last meeting where significant changes were undertaken including the reducing the number of tax slabs to two from four earlier.

The 57th meeting of the Council will be held in New Delhi, with an officers’ meeting scheduled for September 11, according to GST Council Secretariat notice.

ALSO READ FSSAI prohibits sale of compounded hing by Everest, Laljee Godhoo over quality violations

Shift Toward Tax Certainty

“As GST enters its 10th year, the anticipated 57th GST Council meeting assumes significance far beyond another round of tax rate changes or procedural amendments,” said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat. “The forthcoming 57th meeting now presents an opportunity to build on that foundation by shifting the reform agenda beyond revenue considerations towards greater policy certainty, technology-driven administration and a more predictable tax environment,” Mishra said.

The Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, should prioritise reducing litigation, take up issues related to input tax credit (ITC), and the transition from compensation cess at this meeting, Mishra said. This is also the right time to revive the conversation on bringing petroleum products within the GST framework, Mishra added.

Simplified Registration

The Council can also take up the simplification in GST registration of businesses with tax credit of over Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Last week, Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) Member Sanjay Mangal said that the central and state governments were working on a uniform circular for registration of large businesses.

At the last Council meeting, held on September 3, 2025, the four GST slabs of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%, were merged into a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%, along with 40% rate for ultra luxury and sin goods. These changes came into effect on September 22, 2025.