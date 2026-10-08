GST Council on Thursday scrapped arrest power of tax officers and raised the threshold for prosecution up from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, while leaving GST rates unchanged at its 57th meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced.

“The power of arrest is being removed from GST,” Sitharaman said at a press meet this evening.

The minimum punishment stands removed and the punishment- whether fine or imprisonment or both, is left to judicial discretion in every case, she added.

The Council also reduced the general penalty to Rs 10,000 from Rs 25,000, eased registration norms for small e-commerce sellers, and approved measures to expedite tax refunds and protect genuine buyers’ input tax credit (ITC) from being affected by supplier defaults.

Watch Live: Smt @nsitharaman addresses the media on the outcomes of 57th GST Council Meeting in New Delhi. @PIB_India @FinMinIndia @GST_Council https://t.co/7Tg1FsTefD — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) October 8, 2026

Faster GST refunds approved

The Council reduced the time limit for acknowledgement of a refund claim from 15 days to 10. the claim is treated as acknowledged If neither an acknowledgement nor a deficiency memo is issued in ten days.

Under the new system, 90 percent of eligible claims will be sanctioned automatically following a risk assessment, with the order being issued within three working days of acknowledgement instead of the present seven.

Refund of an excess balance in the cash ledger becomes fully automatic, with no officer involvement at all.

Of all refund claims, 65 percent are on exports or on an inverted rate structure, and 55 percent of those are already rated low risk. A further 19 percent are balances lying in the cash ledger, which is money already with Government.

The claim form will carry its own details, with shipping particulars drawn from customs and payment particulars from the banking system.

Litigation

One common standard will govern how a notice is issued and served, how a pre notice intimation is given, when fraud may be alleged, how a hearing is conducted and how an order is written.

Below a monetary threshold of Rs.10,000, no notice will be issued at all.

The reforms announced on Thursday would be implemented from April 1, 2027, the beginning of the next financial year, the minister said.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, was rescheduled from Wednesday due to unavoidable circumstances, according to an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat.

In its last meeting, held a little over a year’s time, the Council approved a complete overhaul of the tax rates and slabs under Goods and Services Tax (GST).