The GST Council’s decision last week to allow small sellers to register in other states using e-commerce platforms’ warehouses could bring more offline traders onto online marketplaces and help existing sellers expand their reach at lower cost.

The Council has also approved a system-driven refund of excess balances in sellers’ electronic cash ledgers, which could ease working capital pressures. However, its decision to withdraw the GST exemption for certain goods transport agencies delivering online orders could raise costs for platforms whose in-house logistics arms have so far claimed the exemption, industry executives said.

Under the approved changes, sellers with input tax credit claims of up to Rs 2.5 lakh a month will be allowed to use an e-commerce platform’s warehouse in another state as their principal place of business there, subject to the prescribed conditions. At present, selling in another state generally requires a separate GST registration and a place of business, adding to compliance costs, including expenses on premises and accounting support. The change could make interstate expansion more viable for small businesses that cannot afford to maintain their own facilities across markets.

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Offline traders with existing inventory stand to benefit as they would be able to place stock in states where they see better demand or margins without incurring the cost of setting up separate establishments. “Offline sellers are no longer stuck in one state. Now they can go wider and deeper,” an industry executive said. Existing marketplace sellers could also expand faster by using platform warehouses to hold inventory closer to customers.

Around 50-60% of sellers on large marketplaces already operate across multiple states, and 60-70% of these could expand into more states, another executive estimated. Wider market access could improve inventory turnover and help sellers recover their investments sooner. If the rules are notified shortly, sellers with stock on hand could redeploy inventory by the end of December, the executive said.

The Council’s approval for automated refunds of excess electronic cash ledger balances could further improve cash flows by reducing the time sellers’ money remains locked up in the tax system. Together, the measures could help small businesses manage inventory financing and repay loans faster.

However, the success of the warehouse registration facility will depend on platforms opening their facilities to sellers and the final rules clarifying that platforms will not be held liable for sellers’ tax defaults, said Aditya Bhattacharya, partner at King Stubb and Kasiva.

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The Council has also approved withdrawing the GST exemption available to goods transport agencies for deliveries of goods ordered online by unregistered buyers, with such deliveries to attract a uniform 5% rate without input tax credit. This could increase costs for platforms whose logistics arms currently claim the exemption, including Flipkart’s Ekart, Meesho’s Valmo and Amazon Transportation Services.

Platforms that currently pay 18% GST with input tax credit could benefit from the lower rate, but the loss of credit may limit the savings, said Ikesh Nagpal, lead, indirect tax at AKM Global. The changes could therefore have different cost implications across platforms, some of which are considering seeking more time to transition to the new regime. The proposals will take effect once formally notified by the government.