The Indian advertising market grew by 12% to reach Rs 1,55,105 crore in 2025, according to a report released today by independent agency Madison World. The report incorporates ad spending on quick commerce and MSME into the ad market, which gives digital a sizable 60% share of the Indian ad market, with traditional media (linear TV, print, radio, cinema and outdoor) at 40%.

The report also forecasts that India’s ad market will reach Rs 1,74,605 crore in 2026, implying a 12–13% growth and pushing digital’s share to about 64% at 1,11,976 crore.

In 2025, traditional media declined 1% to Rs 61,949 crore in CY25. It is expected to grow at 1% to reach Rs 62,629 crore in CY26, with cinema and outdoor advertising growing the fastest at 5% each. Digital is expected to grow at 20% in CY26, driven by channels like e-commerce, connected TV (CTV), quick commerce and MSME.

Large Screen Pivot

The report identifies three structural engines behind India’s advertising growth. The first is the role of CTV advertising, which doubled in 2025 to reach an estimated Rs 6,000 crore and is expected to grow further this year to Rs 8,000 crore.

Invisible Majority

The second is retail media, including e-commerce and quick commerce, which grew by 27% in 2025 to reach Rs 10,257 crore, making it one of the fastest growing channels in digital advertising. The report projects a noteworthy 50% growth for quick commerce advertising, from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

The third is MSME digital ad spending, which reached Rs 35,814 crore, with a growth forecast of 20% to reach Rs 42,976 crore this year.