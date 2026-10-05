In a significant move that could widen corporate insurance coverage, the government may consider allowing input tax credit (ITC) on GST paid on group health and life insurance policies taken by employers for their employees. The proposal is among three major decisions concerning the banking, insurance, and financial services sectors likely to be taken up at the 57th GST Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, according to people familiar with the development.

Last September, the government exempted individual life and health insurance policies from 18% GST earlier. However, the 18% GST on group insurance policies was retained. While the GST on employer-employee insurance will remain, the current proposal would allow employers to claim credit for the GST paid on such policies, rather than treating it as a cost.

“Tax is charged on that cover, and until now the business could not recover it. That tax is now recoverable as credit,” said a person familiar with the proposal.

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The move has been a long-standing demand of corporates and the insurance industry, as GST paid on employee group health insurance currently falls under blocked credit and becomes a cost for companies.

“It is a long-pending demand of corporates that the chain of input tax credit should not be broken. Companies used to pay tax on health insurance for their employees, which used to sit in their P&L. They will be able to take credit once the proposal is approved,” said a top general insurance executive. According to the executive, the move could unlock upwards of ₹5,000 crore for corporates on group health insurance alone.

The employer-employee group health insurance premium in FY26 stood at over ₹68,000 crore in FY26. At the current 18% GST rate, the tax component on the entire premium would be around ₹12,000 crore. However, the actual ITC benefit to corporates would depend on the eligibility and utilisation of the credit. Similarly, the life insurance industry collected around ₹2.75 lakh crore in premiums from group insurance. Group term insurance includes those provided through employers or other organisations. Banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions also take group credit-life policies to insure borrowers against outstanding loans.

The benefit could also encourage more companies to provide health insurance to employees, particularly smaller businesses and those with limited taxable profits, said a senior insurance broking executive.

“A substantial portion of the business is affected because GST paid by corporates on group health insurance is not available as input tax credit and falls under blocked credit. In many organisations, that becomes a deterrent to providing group health cover,” the executive said.

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The move could also improve the level of cover offered to employees, as some organisations limit coverage because of the additional tax cost, he said. Lowering the effective cost could encourage more organisations, including MSMEs, to offer group health insurance.

The GST Council is also expected to settle a number of issues relating to the taxation of financial services. For banks, transfers of funds between branches of the same entity are proposed to be treated as a notional charge for GST purposes, reflecting the underlying substance of the transaction. Where a bank and an NBFC jointly lend, services provided by the NBFC to the bank will be taxable, with valuation aligned with the principles prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Council is expected to clarify the simplified input tax credit mechanism available to banks. Since a large part of a bank’s income comes from exempt interest income, apportioning credit between taxable and exempt businesses can be complex. Banks can therefore opt to claim 50% of their eligible credit each month and forgo the remainder.

Under the proposed clarification, activities within a bank that do not involve lending or deposit-taking, such as bullion desks, would remain outside the scheme. Where one registration of a bank opts for the 50% credit mechanism, other registrations involved in lending or deposit-taking would follow the same method. The relief for supplies between registrations of the same bank would also ensure that credit is not reduced twice.

The exemption on imports of gold, silver and platinum by banks and nominated agencies is also proposed to be withdrawn. Introduced in 2017 when bullion trade was tightly canalised, the exemption has become less relevant with the development of bullion exchanges, where both duty and tax are paid.