Reliance Industries‘ battery giga factory in Jamnagar and its renewable energy hub in Kutch will set new global benchmarks in clean energy deployment, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said outlining the scale of the Group’s green energy ambitions.

The projects form the centrepiece of Reliance’s new energy strategy and are expected to begin contributing meaningfully to the company’s financial performance from FY27 onwards, Ambani said.

At the 5,000-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, Reliance is building battery energy storage systems (BESS), cell manufacturing facilities, solar photovoltaic modules and electrolyser production units. Ambani said the company is targeting peak installation rates of 55 MWp of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers a day.

“This is not just any other project. We are gearing up for a world-scale deployment of clean energy infrastructure at a pace the world has never seen before,” he said.

Reliance is also developing a renewable energy hub spread across 550,000 acres in Kutch that will combine solar generation and battery storage to supply round-the-clock electricity at gigawatt scale. According to Ambani, the integrated project is designed to become one of the world’s lowest-cost sources of round-the-clock green power.

Powering National Resilience

Once fully operational, the hub is expected to generate more than 40 billion units of green electricity annually, equivalent to about 3% of India’s current electricity consumption. The dedicated transmission corridor connecting Kutch and Jamnagar is under construction and engineering, procurement and construction contracts have already been awarded.

The company is simultaneously expanding the scale of its battery manufacturing operations. Reliance plans to triple the capacity of its battery energy storage systems giga factory to 120 GWh annually from the originally planned 40 GWh. Commercial-scale production at the first phase of the facility is expected to begin this year.

Ambani said the first phase of the company’s 40 GWh battery energy storage systems and cell giga factory remains on track for commissioning this year. Reliance is also increasing capacity for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and aims to emerge as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of the technology.

“In a world where supply chains are being contested and access to technology is being weaponised, building world-scale battery manufacturing capacity in India is not merely a business decision. It is a strategic imperative for national resilience,” Ambani said.

The company is also building an integrated solar manufacturing chain with a target of 20 GW annual capacity spanning polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells, modules and glass. Ambani said Reliance’s solar photovoltaic cell and module manufacturing lines have already been commissioned, with nearly 1 GW of heterojunction technology (HJT) modules produced so far. The modules deliver higher energy yield, better temperature performance and lower degradation than conventional technologies. Reliance has also secured ALMM approval for HJT technology, a first in India.

Green Chemicals Blueprint

Beyond power generation and storage, Reliance is advancing its green chemicals programme and remains committed to building 3 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen equivalent capacity over the next decade. The company is on track to commission its alkaline electrolyser manufacturing giga factory, which will support production of green ammonia, green urea, urea ammonium nitrate and bio-methanol for domestic and export markets.

Ambani also highlighted progress in compressed biogas. Reliance is targeting 55 plants with combined production of nearly 1,100 tonnes per day by the end of FY27 and plans to build integrated hubs capable of producing 1 million tonnes of compressed biogas annually over the next five years. The company is also advancing work on underground coal gasification.