Export consignments to West Asia will now get enhanced insurance cover against default in payments till September 30.

Earlier the enhanced cover for exporters taking credit risk insurance from Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) was available for shipments to West Asia sent between March 16 and June 15.

The enhanced risk cover announced in March was part of the Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to support exports to West Asia in view of the war in the region.

Under RELIEF exporters taking ECGC cover are eligible for credit risk cover of up to 95%. Normally ECGC covers 85% to 90 % of the credit risk. The fee for enhanced cover is being borne by the government.

It also covers goods that are being transshipped through West Asia.

“ The eligibility timelines under component II of EPM RELIEF intervention are extended up to September 30, 2026 to support Indian exporters and mitigate logistics challenges arising out of the continuing West Asia crisis,” Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

To prevent high logistics costs from crushing margins, premiums under the second component of RELIEF are locked at pre-disruption rates. The government absorbs the excess risk cost, ensuring ECGC does not hike premiums for the riskier route.

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​The government has also decided to directly reimburse ECGC for any claim payouts that exceed what is ordinarily payable under standard ECGC policies.