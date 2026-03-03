The government has revamped the training guidelines for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with a mandatory provision to provide 150 hours of on-the-job training (OJT) to trainees enrolled in the vocational programmes.

To accommodate the higher industry exposure, the directorate general of training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has rationalised the total annual training hours within ITIs from 1,600 to 1,200 hours.

The changes will be applicable to over 14,600 ITIs that are currently operational in the country. “In the traditional training system, trainees primarily receive instruction using tools and machines available within ITI campuses.

This limits their exposure to modern and emerging industrial technologies. As a result, many trainees require additional on the job training after joining the industry. In view of the rapidly evolving industrial landscape and continuous technological advancements, strengthening industry integrated training has become essential,” said the official statement.

What comes after the revamp?

Following the revamp, the ITIs and state governments will identify suitable industries capable of providing training aligned with the ITI curriculum and collaborate with them for OJT. Additionally, the state directorates will make provisions for travel and accommodation of trainees placed in distant locations, ensuring they can fully benefit from the OJT experience.

Although OJT was made mandatory from FY23 session, the earlier communication primarily conveyed the policy decision as part of the restructuring aligned with National Education Policy 2020. Undet the new dual system of training (DST) format, the trainees will have to compulsorily undertake project work in place of OJT.

What do experts say?

Experts said that the current changes will shift the focus from theoretical knowledge to gaining practical skills. “This marks a decisive shift from classroom-heavy instruction to workplace-integrated learning, ensuring that ITIs evolve into dynamic skill hubs that produce job-ready talent for high-growth and emerging sectors.

With massive allocation under the budget 2026-27 that lays the financial groundwork for infrastructure and laboratory upgrades; the current phase builds on that foundation by modernising and redesigning curricula to be more industry-driven and anchored in on-the-job training,” said Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The ministry officials told FE that the PM-SETU scheme is currently in the preparatory and phased rollout stage. “The National Steering Committee has been constituted and scheme guidelines have been approved.

As on date, 33 states and union territories (UTs) have identified clusters for upgradation, and 14 states and UTs have floated RFPs for the selection of industry partners,” the official said. Launched in October 2025, the PM-SETU scheme has a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore to modernise 1,000 government ITIs.