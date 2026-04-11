The government on Saturday increased the export duty, or windfall tax, on diesel to ₹55.5 per litre and on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to ₹42 per litre, with the revised rates taking effect immediately, according to a finance ministry notification.

Earlier, on March 26, the Centre had imposed export duties of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on ATF to boost domestic fuel availability amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The move was also aimed at preventing exporters from capitalising on higher global prices, as crude oil rates surged following the outbreak of the war.

The geopolitical tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action from Tehran. A temporary pause in hostilities was agreed upon on April 8, when Iran, the US and Israel announced a two-week ceasefire after weeks of disruption to global energy markets.

Meanwhile, export duty on petrol remains unchanged at nil.