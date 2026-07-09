India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have emerged as one of the country’s biggest economic success stories, but sustaining that advantage in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) will require stronger collaboration between industry, academia and government, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

Addressing the CII GCC Business Summit here, Nageswaran described the growth of GCCs as one of the quiet successes of our economy, noting that they evolved steadily one centre at a time, and one team at a time rather than through a single policy announcement.

He said India now hosts around half of the world’s GCCs, with more than 2,000 centres employing over 2 million professionals. Revenues have crossed $60 billion and are expected to move towards $100 billion, with the sector contributing nearly 2% to India’s GDP.

“These centres first came to India for cost. They stayed for capability,” he said, adding that Indian engineers, analysts and researchers have earned the trust of global companies by moving beyond support functions to product development, engineering and strategic decision-making.

Highlighting India’s growing role in emerging technologies, Nageswaran said over 1,200 GCCs are engaged in artificial intelligence and machine learning, making India the world’s second-largest base for enterprise AI talent. “The intellectual property created in these centres is real. The patents are filed here. The products are shipped here, and global roles are increasingly held by people sitting here,” he said.

On concerns that AI could replace jobs, Nageswaran acknowledged that routine, repetitive work is vulnerable to automation. “The centres that stand still will suffer. The centres that move up will thrive,” he said, stressing that AI systems still require people to design, train, test, govern and take responsibility for them.

He said the government has responded to industry demands by introducing tax certainty measures in the latest Budget and launching a national framework to expand GCCs into Tier-II and Tier-III cities. “Government can build the runway, but it cannot fly the plane,” he remarked, underlining that businesses and skilled professionals must drive the transition from cost advantage to innovation-led growth.

He also cautioned against complacency, warning that rising costs and intensifying competition from other countries could erode India’s leadership if the country fails to continually upgrade its skills.

Calling for closer cooperation between universities, industry and policymakers, he said, “Closing the gap needs universities, industry, and the government working together, not one after the other, but at the same time.”

“If we keep human beings at the centre, then these global capability centres will do more than survive the age of artificial intelligence. They will help to shape it,” he said, adding that human judgment would remain the defining factor in the AI era.