After lifting the over four years ban on exports, the government has approved an additional 2.5 million tonne (MT) of wheat exports, a move the food ministry said on Monday would stabilize prices and prevent distress sale

The decision to allow additional quota for exports, follows a comprehensive review of current production, stock availability, and price trends, according to the statement.

5 MT of wheat and 1 MT of wheat products ready for export

With the latest round of approvals, 5 MT of wheat and 1 MT of wheat products have now been permitted to be exported after a ban on shipment was lifted in February.

This, according to the ministry, is expected to enhance market liquidity, facilitate efficient stock management, and prevent distress sales during the peak arrival season.

“It will also help stabilise domestic prices and strengthen farmers’ incomes, while ensuring that the country’s food security remains fully safeguarded,” it stated.

With the prospects of record harvest, the wheat procurements for the 2026-27 marketing season (April-June) has picked up pace across key producing states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after the food ministry relaxed the norm for the grain purchase hit by unseasonal rains last month.

Till last week, the procurement of wheat 5.13 MT has been purchased so far from the farmers, a decline of 39% on year, while the target was to purchase 30 MT of grain during the entire season.

At the beginning of April, FCI held over 22 MT of wheat stock against a buffer of 7.46 MT. Trade analysts say this comfortable stock position has contributed to price stability in retail markets.

The average retail prices of wheat according to the department of consumer affairs was Rs 30.99/kg, a marginal decline of on year.

The agriculture ministry has projected a record 120 MT of wheat output in 2025-2026 crop years (July-June), trade sources said that output may be around 2 MT lower than the estimate while it would be definitely higher than 117 MT in 2024-25 crop year.